Wednesday's two-hour premiere reunited judges Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke with host Nick Cannon. Four battles were

Presentation

"The Masked Singer" is based on the South Korean show "King of Mask Singer." Due to Plestis' relationship with the studio, the first season of "The Masked Singer" was produced by Endemol Shine North America, then owned partly by Fox's parent 21st Century Fox (the stake is now owned by Disney).

Host Nick Cannon opened the second season of Fox's "The Masked Singer" with this statement, and he wasn't wrong that he was on the most deliriously strange TV stage.

Things to know about season one

The first season of "The Masked Singer" premiered on January 2, 2019, and lasted for 10 episodes. On February 27, 2019, the Monster (rapper T-Pain) was declared the winner, and the Peacock (singer Donny Osmond) the runner-up.

Gladys Knight, Joey Fatone, Rumer Willis, La Toya Jackson, Ricki Lake, Tori Spelling, Margaret Cho, Terry Bradshaw, Tommy Chong, and Antonio Brown were part of the cast.

New season's rules

Eight singers are set to face off against each other during tonight’s two-hour episode. Four of those will wind up at the bottom, once voting from the studio audience, and the panelists, is wrapped up, and they’ll have to sing again for a last chance to avoid being eliminated.

The fundamental rules did not change but, during this season, we will see more surprises because there will be more masks and more celebrities. This will make it a bit harder to know which stars will perform but the interest in the show will increase, just like the judges' decisions will be analyzed.

The first battles

Butterfly was better than Egg, the former starting with "Bang Bang" by Ariana Grande.

Thingamajig dominated Skeleton with “Easy,” by the Commodores, in simple, effortless fashion. Ladybug won against Rottweiler in matchup No. 3. She sang "Holding Out for a Hero" by Bonnie Tyler, and while she sounded more mature, the judges' guesses included Jamie Lynn Spears, Lilly Collins, and Willow Smith. The final matchup pitted Tree against Ice Cream. Tree won it thanks to a good choice. She gave a solid performance of “High Hopes” by Panic - a real show on Fox.

Next time, we will see Black Widow, Eagle, Flamingo, Flower, Fox, Leopard, Panda, and Penguin compete before knowing who they really are.

This season, you can still get involved, on social media, as the episode airs. Each masked character has its own hashtag, on Twitter, which means that when they perform and their clues are revealed, you can take to Twitter to offer your predictions about the possible celebrities behind the mask.

With a broader net and access to A-list talent, fans will have a massive pool of potential secret performers to pick from. That means all the “nails on the head” that happened last year may not happen again this year.