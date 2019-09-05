Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau reportedly broke up last month after she allegedly caught him cheating on her at the Delaware home following a party with friends. However, the former "Teen Mom 2" couple could be now be back on.

On September 4, The Ashley's Reality Roundup revealed to readers that Comeau has returned to Delaware, where she and Marroquin share a home. As the outlet explained, Comeau vacated the home, and took her young son Eli Joseph with her, after the cheating scandal first broke weeks ago.

The outlet also explained that the alleged cheating took place as Lauren Comeau slept upstairs after their gathering at their home and noted that she had returned to the home she shares with Marroquin at some point over the Labor Day weekend. Prior to her return, Marroquin had traveled to Maine to see his son, and likely to see Comeau as well.

Javi Marroquin offered Lauren Comeau a public apology

While Comeau never offered a public response to the drama surrounding her relationship with Marroquin, she did recently take to her Instagram page, where she shared a message with her online audience, which read, “Laughter is the best medicine.” As for Marroquin, he did react publicly to their dispute by offering an Instagram apology to Comeau.

In his message, the longtime reality star said he hoped Comeau would one day forgive him for his behavior and added that he wanted to do better and better showcase what a man is supposed to be to his two sons, including the child he shares with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry, Lincoln.

Marroquin's apology came just two months after the father of two popped the question to Comeau, who he first dated briefly in summer 2017. As some may know, Marroquin and Comeau rekindled their fling in 2018 and welcomed their [VIDEO] first child together later in the year.

Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau are not filming 'Teen Mom 2'

According to The Ashley's Reality Roundup's report, Marroquin and Comeau have not been filming their recent drama. Speaking to a number of sources close to production on "Teen Mom 2," the outlet learned that none of the dispute between them will be featured on the upcoming season of the reality show. The outlet also revealed that while Comeau may not be filming her relationship drama for the new episodes, she was recently spotted at Lincoln's school for his first day on Tuesday.

“[Lauren Comeau] was there and clearly with [Javi Marroquin],” a source said.

To see more of Javi Marroquin, Lauren Comeau, and their co-stars, don't miss new episodes of the second half of "Teen Mom 2" season nine, which air on MTV every Tuesday night at 8 p.m.