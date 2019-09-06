Erin Krakow truly knows how to put her fans in the Christmas spirit. The “When Calls the Heart” leading lady is already hard at work on Season 7 of the Hallmark Channel’s most beloved and watched series, but she's making time to give “Hearties” and other longtime fans some personal attention. Anyone who follows Erin Krakow on social media knows that the lovely and accomplished actress seems to always have time for a playful joke, a photo, or sharing a memory with those who made her and her castmates on “When Calls the Heart” Sunday night fixtures for millions of families.

Even though she just delighted viewers with the natural beauty and subtlety of “A Summer Romance” with Ryan Paevey in August, it's not too early for the lovely brunette to be thinking of sleigh rides and signing autographs in New Jersey or snowflakes in Vancouver.

Erin’s social media shares on September 3 and 4 are enough to fulfill the Christmas wishes of many delighted fans, and that doesn't count the joy of the “Hearties” fifth annual convention coming up next month in Vancouver.

No stranger to horses

Fans will remember that a horse-drawn sleigh was a major part of Erin Krakow’s role as Miranda Chester in the “Finding Father Christmas” Hallmark movie, and its two sequels, depicting Miranda’s engagement and marriage. Horses also play a vital role in “When Calls the Heart” even after the arrival of the automobile in Hope Valley. Erin Krakow takes loving care of her late husband’s horse, Sergeant, as Elizabeth Thornton on the drama, so the steed can become an inheritance to their son, Jack.

As sentimental over horses and comfortable in the saddle as Erin Krakow is, she and some of her young castmates didn't impress the equines on the set with their acting skills. The star shared the picture of the human thespians doing their best, but the horses remained unmoved.

November in New Jersey

The annual “Hearties” convention was announced for the fifth year in late June and is slated to run from October 4-6 in Vancouver.

The HFR5 event takes a premier spot on the calendar for countless “When Calls the Heart” faithful, and Erin Krakow captures many of her own favorite moments of fan enthusiasm on camera. This year, fans will also be able to meet the stars of the first streaming video series for the Hallmark Channel, “When Hope Calls,” so there is no excuse for not greeting Christmas with a warm heart.

Straight from Hope Valley, we are so happy to announce @erinkrakow as our next celebrity guest! Erin will be joining us for one day ONLY on Sunday November 10, for Autographs, selfies, Professional Photo Ops and and a Q&A Panel!



Get your tickets now! https://t.co/11u6PBBWuP pic.twitter.com/xSbRxPQNsY — That's 4 Entertainment (@Thats4Ent) September 3, 2019

Erin Krakow probably won't arrive in New Jersey on horseback or sleigh for the ChristmasCon festivities at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center in Edison on November 8, 9, and 10.

Other Hallmark Channel favorites, including Lacey Chabert, Cameron Mathison, and Alicia Witt are on the roster of stars for the Yuletide weekend, but Erin Krakow will only be part of the November 10 celebration of the season. Her brand-new Christmas feature for Hallmark, “Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen,” was previewed in last weekend’s Hallmark Christmas movie special, and will make its holiday debut on November 27.

The fun story mixing Christmas spirit, sisters, romance and party-planning is sure to be in regular rotation through the season. Chris McNally and Kevin McGarry of “When Calls the Heart” also have features of their own, in addition to the annual “When Calls the Heart” Christmas movie treat which precedes the new season debut.

Erin Krakow is always a treat to watch for her many fans, and this Christmas season, many more fans will be able to thank her in person.