Brooke and Taylor have not been at odds for quite some time, but “The Bold and the Beautiful” is about to revive their animosity towards each other. Although Thomas Forrester’s mother is the one innocent person in the baby switch, Hope’s mom is going to blame her anyway. Tensions will be high and everyone on edge as the full truth evolves. There is enough blame to go around, as Thomas, Flo, Zoe, Xander, Shauna, and Reese were all aware of the truth.

Brooke has been telling Ridge for weeks that something was not quite right with his son, but he blew her off. Now Taylor will become a target and the two women will begin fighting, yet again.

Brooke is on her high horse over baby swap

"B&B" viewers know that Brooke always gets on her high horse where Taylor is concerned. She will probably argue that her long-time rival should have known the adoption was too good to be true and questioned Reese for more details.

Celeb Dirty Laundry says both Hope and her mother will blame Ms. Hayes. They will overlook the fact that everyone involved, including Thomas and Flo, were manipulated by Dr. Buckingham. Taylor is an easy target because of the decades-long bickering she and Brooke have been involved in because of Ridge and their respective children.

Brooke will probably point out that Taylor was the first one to suggest that Hope belonged with Douglas and Thomas, while Liam was supposed to be with Steffy and the girls.

This particular issue will cause more contention on "The Bold and the Beautiful" because Liam will once again he torn between Hope and Steffy, Taylor and Brooke will each believe he should reside in the home with their own daughter and granddaughter. The women will also disagree on what should happen to Thomas, as well as the fate of Douglas.

Taylor will manipulate Steffy

Once Brooke causes Taylor to become angry, Ms.

Hayes will probably retaliate in a manner that cuts deep. She may try to convince Steffy to hold on to her daughter instead of giving Beth over to Hope."B&B" spoilers have confirmed that Beth will be reunited with her biological parents but no time frame has been given. Soap Hub did a poll where a little over fifty percent of those who were questioned, believe Steffy will do the right thing. It’s possible Taylor and Brooke will fight over this summer dude and delay the inevitable.

Steffy and Hope had agreed to get along for the sake of the children, but this is a highly charged and emotional situation. Taylor’s daughter loves her Phoebe and certainly does not want to lose Liam again. Be on the lookout for spoiler alerts to update this storyline when new information becomes available. Continue watching "The Bold and the Beautiful" each weekday afternoon on CBS at 1:30 PM EST.