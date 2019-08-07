We saw a lot of "Fortnite" gaming news in the past few weeks especially as Epic Games just recently wrapped up its "Fortnite" World Cup Finals. Those who watched the games online have probably noticed that a limited-time mode was made available for those who qualified for the World Cup. Thankfully, even those who are just playing at home will now be able to use the limited time mode. Plus, it looks like we will be seeing Moisty Palms soon.

Limited time mode now permanent feature?

According to Comicbook.com, Skystation Showdown is the first limited-time mode added to "Fortnite" that is available for all players. Developed by Team Evolve, the players will be able to battle each other in a king of the hill type of gameplay. Once a player captures more zones, the player will be able to get more points for the team they are playing for.

It seems like Skystation Showdown is just going to be the beginning in the deluge of limited-time modes in "Fortnite." If "Fortnite" game news is to be believed, there is a good chance that we will see World Run and Junkyard Juke limited-time modes as well. With all this development, it is highly likely that the limited-time mode will already be a permanent feature for the game.

'Fortnite' season X: Gamers getting Moisty Palms?

On the other hand, it looks like we have an exciting "Fortnite" season X ahead of us.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. TV Shows Fortnite

According to Screenrant, a dataminer called Ep8Script found a file labeled “Moisty Palms.” When the dataminer uploaded his observations on Reddit, it became a media storm and players have been speculating if it is indeed a new location.

Season X is here and Dusty Depot has returned.



Explore new locations, jump into the new mech vehicle B.R.U.T.E. and check out all the rewards in the Season X Battle Pass! https://t.co/MSstBx44Zk pic.twitter.com/2dkgNrEQ67 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 1, 2019

It may be recalled that Moisty Mire is one of the original locations in the game when "Fortnite" was first introduced in 2017.

Coincidentally, the location that replaced it was called Paradise Palms. Players seem to think that the new location will be a combination of the two, making it an exciting location for fans of the earlier seasons of the game.

If you want to try out Fortnite, you should download it on your device. As of this moment, it is only available on the Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC and even mobile devices.

The Independent also reported that The Fortnite update also sees the return of the Typewriter, a "mid-ranged assault weapon with a high capacity magazine and a lateral kick." What are your thoughts on these latest Fortnite game news? Do you think the limited time mode will be able to improve the game? Will "Fortnite" season X indeed unveil the Moisty Palms location? Discuss everything related to "Fortnite" in the comments.

For now, take a sneak peek at the overview trailer of the season X of Fortnite in the clip.

Season X is here and Dusty Depot has returned.



Explore new locations, jump into the new mech vehicle B.R.U.T.E. and check out all the rewards in the Season X Battle Pass! https://t.co/MSstBx44Zk pic.twitter.com/2dkgNrEQ67 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 1, 2019

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Fortnite.