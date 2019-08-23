At the end of Friday's episode of "The Bold and Beautiful," Brooke found her stepson manhandling her daughter as they stood near the embankment overlooking the beach at the cliff house. She ran over and stood between them, telling Thomas to back off. When he made a slight movement as though he were going to reach for Hope, Ridge appeared just in time to see his wife give his son a shove, The episode ended with Thomas lying on his back on the beach below. Soap Dirt and Soaps She Knows both reported that next week there will be trouble in the "Bridge" marriage, when.

Ridge accuses his wife of the attempted murder of his son,

Ridge remains in denial about Thomas

When Xander, Zoe, and Flo told Ridge and Brooke about the role Thomas played in keeping the baby swap a secret, Ridge downplayed his son's actions. When they said there was proof he was responsible for Emma's death, Brooke's spouse replied there was no conclusive proof. Detective Sanchez showed up and began asking questions regarding Ms.

Barber's suspicious death and again Thomas Forrester's father stalled and gave vague answers. Brooke, however, was truthful and "B&B" rumors indicate it will come back to bite her.

Soap She Knows says Monday will be the day the details of the tragedy unfold and On Tuesday's episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful" Ridge will make a stunning accusation against his wife. He will consider all that has led up to this moment and ask Brooke if she pushed his son off the cliff on purpose.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. TV Shows

Ridge wanted everyone involved in the baby switch to pay for their actions, except his son. He saw with his own eyes that Thomas was threatening Hope on the edge of the cliff, yet he will question the motives of his spouse. He is in deep denial where his son is concerned and blames everyone else.

Thomas clings to life and his family is worried

Soap Dirt indicates that by the end of the week Thomas will be at death's door as his family worries about him.

Soaps She Knows says on Friday his condition will take a turn for the worst. Earlier "B&B" rumors said that Ridge and Taylor's son would be in a coma and eventually wake up. At some point, Detective Sanchez will be questioning Brooke because of her husband's accusations. This discord may be the final nail in their marriage.

The police detective will also question Thomas when he is able to speak and viewers will be anxious to hear what he has to say.

Will he lie that his stepmom tried to kill him and will the police take his word over Hope who knows exactly what happened? Stay tuned to "The Bold and the Beautiful" weekday afternoons on CBS at 1:30 PM to find out. Be on the lookout for spoiler alerts and soap opera rumors to get an idea of what may be happening next.