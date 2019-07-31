"The Bold and the Beautiful" is finally giving viewers something they can sink their teeth into regarding the baby swap. After months of Thomas running roughshod over everyone and threatening them into silence, out of the mouth of little Douglas comes the truth. Liam will ponder what the child has told him and rumors say he will know in his heart that Phoebe is indeed Beth. He will continue his investigation of Flo and put the pieces together but keep it to himself for now.

Bill Spencer’s son will be on a mission to reunite Hope with her daughter, and at the same time rescue her from terrible Thomas whom she is now married to.

Liam figures out the truth

On Tuesday's episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful" Douglas told Lima that Beth and Phoebe are the same child. Celeb Dirty Laundry says that on Wednesday, Liam will ponder what his cousin, Caroline's son, has told him.

He will know in his heart it is true, but right now he does not have the details into how or why this happened. Dollar Bill's son is already suspicious of Flo and questioned Steffy for details of how the adoption came about. Rumors say Liam will inch closer to the truth and on Wednesday he did.

Liam told Steffy that Douglas said Phoebe is Beth and then received a phone call that shocked them both.

The doctor whose name is on the birth certificate said her signature was forged and there is no record of Flo ever being a hospital patient. Soap Dirt says that eventually Flo will be dumped by Wyatt, lose her job at Forrester and end up all alone. No timeline has been given as to when this will take What is known, however, is that the baby switch storyline will conclude during November Sweeps and "B&B" viewers are excited that Liam may be the one to find out the truth about his baby and that things are finally taking place to make that happen.

'B&B' promises many twists and turns

"B&B" viewers should not break out the champagne, just yet, because executive producer Brad Bell promises many twists and turns before the truth is revealed. In the midst of Liam and Hope's happiness, there will also be heartbreak for others. Celeb Dirty Laundry recently suggested that when Dr. Jordan shows up on August 26, he might lead to the revelation that Kelly is actually Bill Spencer's daughter.

Even if that does not happen, Steffy will be devastated that her little girl actually belongs to Liam and Hope.

The entire Spencer/Forrester/Logan clan will be in disbelief that what has transpired and Ridge and Taylor will have to deal with their monster of a son. Flo and Shauna will more than likely be kicked out of their new family and there will be utter chaos before anything can settle down.

Be on the lookout for updates and continue watching "The Bold and the Beautiful" weekday afternoons on CBS at 1:30 PM EST.