“The Eternals” will be another of those Movies that will take the viewer on a journey into an imaginary world. angelina jolie confirmed about her participation in the movie during the Marvel panel at Comic-Con in San Diego. She is in her 40s and an Oscar winner and will be in the company of the likes of Richard Madden, Salma Hayek and Kumail Nanjiani. Don Lee is also in the movie and he will play Gilgamesh while Angelina will be in the role of Thena.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The director will be Chloe Zhao. The superhero saga is a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will release in November 2020.

Daily Mail UK reports about Angelina’s reaction to her excited fans. She said – “I’m so excited to be here! I think what it means to be a part of the MCU, what it means to be an Eternal, what it means to be in this family.” She went on to add that she has read the script and is aware of the tasks involved.

Advertisement

Marvel introduces The Eternals at Comic-Con with Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, and more https://t.co/EuevXWH7mg — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 21, 2019

Jack Kirby created ‘The Eternals’

Marvel boss Kevin Feige went on stage to introduce the project. He described “The Eternals” as “full-on Jack Kirby.” Jack was the creator of not only "The Eternals" but also other Marvel characters like Captain America.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Game Of Thrones

He was a comic book artist and writer. On the stage were "Eternals" cast member Lia McHugh who took a position between Don Lee and Salma Hayek.

Salma plays the character Ajax and it revealed the multi-ethnic casting of the film. Richard Madden, the Scottish heartthrob stood on the stage beside Kumail Nanjiani. Lauren Ridloff, another "Eternal." It will be the first deaf person to play a Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero. They are all a part of the movie.

Daily Mail UK adds Salma Hayek, the Frida star, was all praises for the movie that included “people who never felt represented in superheroes.”

Angelina Jolie is officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe and starring in Eternals https://t.co/4OyK95Qbaj pic.twitter.com/XMrB7JPjHz — CNA (@ChannelNewsAsia) July 21, 2019

The storyline of ‘The Eternals’

According to Collider, at their Comic-Con panel, Marvel has officially announced their forthcoming movie “The Eternals.” They also announced the cast that had heroines like Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, and Lauren Ridloff. There is also Richard Madden, the HBO "Game of Thrones" actor in the cast.

Advertisement

Its director will be Chloe Zhao. Since it will be about imaginary situations in another time and space, there will be adequate scope for animation.

The setting is five million years ago when the Celestials visited Earth. They carried out genetic experiments and created two divergent races. One of them was the long-lived Eternals, the other the genetically unstable and monstrously grotesque Deviants.

Advertisement

The mythology is quite complex but Marvel feels with Zhao at the helm and well-known actors, the movie will leave its mark. It is in short, a saga of “The Eternals,” who were a race of immortal beings. They lived on the Earth and shaped its history and civilizations.