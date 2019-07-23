Faithful “Hawaii Five-O” fans saw Alex O'Loughlin looking relaxed and happy as Season 10 started filming, as reported by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser on July 20. The actor was sporting the full beard that he usually allows to grow freely in summer. The Australian-born star, who embodies the complex yet dutiful to-a-fault Lt. Commander Steve McGarrett on “Hawaii Five-O” was surrounded by his true working family as the drama began filming for the new season with a traditional Hawaiian blessing.

Beginning in gratitude

Starting off in gratitude, hope, and love and donning palm leaves has long been the “Hawaii Five-O” tradition. Alex O'Loughlin was hardly alone for the Season 10 start, but one presence was assuredly missed. Executive producer, writer, and mentor, Peter Lenkov, was absent from the ceremony for the first time, attending his mother's memorial service in Canada.

Alex O'Loughlin has glowingly and graciously praised the creative mind of Lenkov for constantly coming up with new content and ideas for the most successful reboot in television, which this decade of “Hawaii Five-O” has become.

Hearts, hands, and spirits were linked as the ceremony was led by Kehu Kordell Kekoa, who also officiated the blessing ceremony for “Magnum P.I.” on July 8. Alex O'Loughlin offered a bounty of hugs, and traditional Hawaiian touches forehead-to-forehead depicted on the drama as another representation of the bonds beyond blood in this “ohana.”

The actor was flanked by co-star, Beulah Koale, who portrays Junior Reigns.

Dennis Chun, who raised the stalwart Sgt. Duke Lukela, was joined by Laura Mellow, who portrays his on-screen wife.

Chun credited that “we have the best fans in the world, we shoot in the best location, and we have the best crew” for the uncommon status of having a tenth season. The comments were featured in a video segment to commemorate the occasion.

“We don't get a lot of decades in life,” Alex O'Loughlin affirmed, much less in network television.

“I'm grateful to be a part of it,” insisted the star, who is surprised on one hand by the success, but is well aware of the hard work that makes it possible. The accomplished actor in numerous roles has made his home with his family on Oahu for years and adores island cuisine as well as the people.

Kimee Balmilero compared reconnecting to coming back to school, saying “we're catching up, but in another way, we never miss a beat.” Her character of Noelani Cunha does double duty on both “Hawaii Five-O” and “Magnum P.I.” as the medical examiner.

As for the fate of beloved characters in Season 10, much is still left to summer speculation.

Contemplating fatal shots and future love

Screens went black in the May 17 Season 9 finale, just as Scott Caan’s Danny Williams, exclaims “oh my God,” following a shot from a gun wielded by Omar Hassan’s widow. The bereaved spouse portended to show her young son forgiveness in the momentous occasion, clearly only truly seeking revenge.

Fans of “Hawaii Five-O” and Alex O'Loughlin could only wonder who was left to survive on the floor of the “Hawaii Five-O” headquarters.

Happier situations were also left in the air. Tani Rey (Meaghan Rath) and Junior definitely danced to their own love song at her friend’s wedding, and Junior found an open door of comfort after the rejection from his father.

Adam (Ian Anthony Dale) may be treading on dangerous territory once again in his connection with Yakuza daughter Tamiko (Brittany Ishibashi), but he has put in enough time of grieving, and he likely feels that newfound love is worth the gamble.

Scott Caan famously prefers his time on the mainland with family, but his character of Detective Williams has been given the green light with his ex, Rachel (Claire van der Boom) by his ex-mother-in-law so long as his intentions are good.

The longest-running relationship on “Hawaii Five-O” endures between Danny and Steve, and this pair never runs short of subjects to bicker about or their abiding, brotherly bonds. Season 10 is sure to be blessed with more adventures and moments to cherish, worthy of a decade of talent, creativity, and true "ohana."