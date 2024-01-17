Beauty? That thing poets have been going crazy over, and bugs just can't get enough of. There's some real science backing it up. Then there’s the psychology of attraction and the new trend hitting the streets – the looksmaxxing trend.

But here's the awesome thing: beauty isn't just about appearances (not entirely). Intelligence plays a role in who we find attractive. When attracted to someone, the brain's pleasure centers go crazy. It's like a mini high, except instead of some shady drug, a charming smile or a twinkle in the eye evokes emotions.

Imagine what cave ancestors had to go through while looking for potential partners. They didn't have a carefully thought-out social media biology, so they had to rely on quick visual cues. In came a thing for symmetrical faces, clear skin, and those pearly whites.

As for attraction, it's not just about looks. Sure, a strong jawline or nice hair can catch your eye, but there's so much more to it than that. Finding someone with the same interests and a great sense of humor is a big thing. You go from not interested to wanting to spend the rest of your life with them. Like they say, looks fade but a person's personality is what lasts.

The juicy part – the looksmaxxing trend

This buzzword has been swirling around the beautyverse like glitter in a disco ball.

It’s hard to ignore because there’s a whole universe and fans around it. There are even looksmaxxing AI apps, simulators, songs, and looksmaxxing anime. But what does it mean? And why are people so obsessed with it?

Looksmaxxing isn't just about slapping on a face mask and calling it a day. It's about improving the looks through skincare, fashion, makeup, exercise and haircare.

See it as hacking your attractiveness.

So, what's driving this trend? As it turns out, it's a mix of things. Social media: Feeds are bursting to the seams with flawless faces and sculpted bods. It's easy to fall into the ‘how do I compare’ trap, and looksmaxxing can feel like a way to level up your Insta-game. Feeling good in your skin is powerful.

Whether it's rocking a killer haircut or finally mastering that winged eyeliner, the new trend can boost your confidence.

Forget cookie-cutter standards. Looksmaxxing is about celebrating unique features and expressing yourself. But the trend isn't without downsides. The pressure to become perfect can go a little over the top and become toxic. So, it's important to remember that true beauty comes from within. Plus, chasing unrealistic standards is what causes low self-esteem. What’s worse is that it makes people think about doing dangerous beauty procedures.

So, what's the verdict? Is looksmaxxing a yay or nay?

Finding your balance is super-important. Embrace the glow-up game if it makes you feel good, but don't get lost in pursuing perfection.

Remember, your worth isn't defined by how many likes you get. Rock your unique style, radiate confidence from the inside out, and let your inner beauty shine through.

What does science say?

In the era of the looksmaxxing guide, you wonder whether beauty is purely subjective or a scientific thing to all of this. But here's the thing: science is messy, and beauty is even messier. The golden ratio? It's more like a loose rule, say, wearing a Hawaiian shirt to a fancy party.

Symmetry can be nice, but a bit of asymmetry can be interesting. And as for being average? Well, let's just say plain old vanilla ice cream is good, but a scoop of pistachio with a swirl of raspberry jam is absolutely amazing.

So, what does all of this mean for looksmaxxing enthusiasts? It means the one-size-fits-all idea of beauty doesn’t apply. It’s best to embrace the beautiful chaos of it all. Science has some tips, like knowing how colors and lighting can affect looks.

Remember, beauty is about the adventure, not reaching a final destination. So, get your metaphorical paintbrush ready and mix things up. Think Indian Bindi queens turning the classic forehead dot into a mesmerizing display of vibrant colors and intricate patterns. Then there are drag queens turning their faces into stunning works of art.

You also find Japanese ganguro girls rocking tanned skin, bleached hair and circle lenses for a look that screams neon lights.

Turns out, there's this whole inner beauty thing that science can't quite pin down but keeps popping up in the fancy studies. It's like this invisible aura, this je ne sais quoi that makes someone captivating.

So, what's the verdict? Is beauty a lab experiment or a symphony of personality and pizzazz? Well, I say it's both. Embrace the science, sure, tweak what makes you feel fierce. But don't forget the sparkle in your eyes, the quirk of your smile and the fire in your belly. It’s all about the things that make you truly, magnetically you. Not the looksmaxxing cat and the associated viral stories.