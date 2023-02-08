Lee Zeldin is a former member of the United States House of Representatives from New York. He was elected to Congress from the state's Long Island-based 1st District. In 2022, he unsuccessfully ran to become the next governor of New York. Zeldin was the nominee of both the Republican party and the Conservative Party of New York State.

Although Zeldin lost to incumbent Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul, her performed much better than had been expected. But all the same, Zeldin is now without a political office to speak of. Speculation began quickly after his gubernatorial loss about what his future might entail.

That picture could be getting more clear.

Could make a run for the United States Senate

Lee Zeldin is considering running for the U.S. Senate, report the Times Union and WDOE. The seat he seems to have in mind is next scheduled for election in 2024. Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand currently holds the seat and she has announced that she's running for re-election.

Gillibrand was originally appointed to the Senate in 2009 by then-New York Governor David Paterson. Prior to that, she was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from New York's 20th District. At the time, the district included much of the state's eastern border. She was replacing Hillary Clinton, who had been appointed as United States secretary of state.

Gillibrand has been elected to the Senate in her own right three times since then. She now chairs a pair of subcommittees.

Whether or not Zeldin opts to run himself, he apparently intends to launch a political action committee. In the months since the gubernatorial election, he'd already toyed with running for chairman of the Republican National Committee.

But in the end chose not to.

Zeldin first ran for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2008. He lost handily to Democratic incumbent Tim Bishop. Two years later, Zeldin won a seat in the New York State Senate. Defeating that seat's incumbent Democrat, Brian X. Foley, in the process. In 2012, Zeldin easily won re-election.

Zeldin ran again for the U.S.

House in 2014, this time successfully. He would go on to be re-elected three times in the years following. Zeldin's committee assignments included the Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Committee on Financial Services.

Is a high-ranking officer in the United States Army

Lee Zeldin was born in East Meadow, New York. He would graduate from high school in nearby Mastic Beach. Later, he received a political science degree from the University at Albany, SUNY. Followed by an additional degree from Albany Law School. During his time as a student, Zeldin was a member of the U.S. Army ROTC.

Zeldin eventually became a full-time officer in the U.S. Army. He was assigned to the Military Intelligence Corps.

Zeldin remains a member of the Army as a reservist, holding the rank of lieutenant colonel.

In the past, he's worked for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey as an attorney. He later opened a law practice in Smithtown, New York.