Adam Schiff is a longtime member of the United States House of Representatives from California. A Democrat, he currently holds his seat from the state's 30th District, located in the Los Angeles area. In years past, he'd been elected from California's 27th, 29th and 29th districts.

Schiff has been identified as both a moderate and a progressive, becoming over the years one of the most well-known members of the U.S. House of Representatives. But he is now aiming for a spot in the other chamber of the United States Congress.

Announces his candidacy for the United States Senate

Adam Schiff is running for the U.S. Senate, report CNN and Politico. The seat he is campaigning for is currently held by fellow Democrat and Senate mainstay Dianne Feinstein. It's next scheduled to be up for election next year. It's worth noting that Feinstein has not announced one way or another if she plans to run for another term in the Senate. But many if not most or all onlookers expect her to opt for retirement instead of running again.

Schiff is the second candidate to officially put their name forward in the race. Following his fellow Democratic U.S. Representative Katie Porter from California's 47th District. From the 12th District, Democratic U.S.

Representative Barbara Lee has been telling colleagues that she'll also run. But she hasn't made a formal public announcement. Other high-profile names are also anticipated to launch campaigns for the Senate seat in question.

Schiff's first tries at elected office were for the California State Assembly, losing twice to Republican James E.

Rogan. In 1996, he would win a seat in the California State Senate. There, he would become a committee chairman multiple times over.

In 2000, Schiff was elected to the U.S. House for the first time. His success came against a familiar opponent in Republican incumbent James E. Rogan. Rogan went on to serve in the George W. Bush administration and become an Orange County Superior Court judge.

Schiff was won another 11 elections for the U.S. House of Representatives since then. Becoming both the chairman and the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence along the way. His other committee assignments have included serving on the Select Committee to investigate the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot.

In 2020, Schiff was the lead manager in the first impeachment of then-President Donald Trump. He'd previously been an impeachment manager twice in cases against federal judges.

Is a native of Massachusetts

Adam Schiff was born in Framingham, Massachusetts; near Boston and Cambridge. He and his family later moved to Scottsdale, Arizona before settling in the San Francisco, California region in Alamo.

Schiff graduated as class valedictorian from Monte Vista High School in Danville, California. He'd also been voted 'Most Likely to Succeed' by his classmates.

Schiff graduated with a degree in political science from Stanford University. Followed by another degree from Harvard Law School. There, he was a research assistant for the noted Professor Laurence Tribe.

After completing his studies, Schiff clerked for U.S. District Court Judge William Matthew Byrne Jr.. Schiff then served as an assistant U.S. attorney during three Presidential administrations, two Republican and one Democratic. His tenure in the role included prosecuting the prominent case against former FBI agent Richard Miller. Miller was eventually convicted of committing espionage on behalf of the Soviet Union.

Schiff married Eve Sanderson in 1995. They have two children.