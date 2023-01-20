The next election for the office of mayor of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is scheduled for later this year. Current Mayor Jim Kenney, a member of the Democratic Party, is barred by law from running for another consecutive term.

The Democratic primary in the race to succeed Kenney has drawn a significant number of entrants. The field could possibly grow by at least one more member yet. More specifically, with the potential addition of the commonwealth's former lieutenant governor, Mike Stack. But even if he does enter the race, it might not be for the Democratic nomination.

Philadelphia Democratic Party chairman says Stack is running

Mike Stack is to enter the race for Philadelphia mayor, indicate WESA and WHTM-TV. That report was given by Bob Brady. Brady is a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives and chair of the House Administration Committee. He is also the longtime chairman of the Philadelphia chapter of the Democratic Party.

Brady says that Stack informed party leadership members of his intentions at a recent meeting. But it should be noted that Stack himself has not yet confirmed the news. He had hinted at a possible run in the past, but not necessarily as a Democrat. Rather, he raised the possibility of running as an Independent.

Stack and Pennsylvania Democratic leadership had been frequently at odds in recent years.

His career in the commonwealth's Democratic circles goes back decades. Stack initially lost his first two attempts at elected office. He made runs at the Pennsylvania State Senate in 1988 and 1992. Losing both times to Republican incumbent Frank A. Salvatore.

In a third try in 2000, Stack defeated Salvatore. He was re-elected to the Senate three times.

In 2014, Stack easily won the Democratic nomination for Pennsylvania lieutenant governor. His win came over a field including the former U.S. Representative Mark Critz. The Democratic gubernatorial nominee, Pennsylvania Revenue Secretary Tom Wolf, defeated Republican incumbent Governor Tom Corbett in the general election. As such, Stack became the new lieutenant governor.

But Wolf and Stack would clash. Both repeatedly and publicly. When election time rolled around again, Stack lost re-nomination for lieutenant governor, finishing in fourth place. Braddock Mayor John Fetterman received the nomination and later took over the office. He has since become a member of the U.S. Senate.

In 2019, Stack ran for a seat on the Philadelphia City Council. He ultimately withdrew from the race after failing to drum up much support.

Is an officer in the United States Army

Mike Stack was born in Washington, D.C.. His grandfather, Michael J. Stack, emigrated to the United States from Ireland. He would serve in the U.S. Army during World War I before being elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

The younger Stack would graduate from La Salle College High School in Springfield Township, Pennsylvania. Followed by La Salle University and the Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law.

Stack would join the U.S. Army and undergo further training at The JAG School on the campus of the University of Virginia. Upon completion, he was assigned to the U.S. Army JAG Corps, in which he has a captain's rank.