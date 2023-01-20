Greg Stanton is a currently serving member of the United States House of Representatives from Arizona. A Democrat, he at present holds a seat from the state's 4th District following re-districting. He was initially elected from the 9th District of Arizona.

Arizona is scheduled to hold an election for one of its United States Senate seats in 2024. The seat in question is held by Krysten Sinema. Sinema was elected to the Senate as a Democrat, but has since switched her affiliation to Independent. Many onlookers were suggesting that Stanton could run against her in the upcoming election if she runs again.

He has now apparently made a decision.

Says he will not enter the Senate race

Greg Stanton won't be running for the U.S. Senate, reports Politico. Polling showed that he would've been a heavy favorite in the Democratic primary against Sinema before she changed affiliations. Her switch has thrown something of a wrench into the subject. It's not even a sure thing that she'll remain in the hunt for another term in the Senate.

Regardless, Stanton says that "now is not the right time for" him to launch a U.S. Senate campaign. He also stated that he came to the conclusion after "talking through the ins and outs of" it with his family.

Stanton was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018 by a wide margin.

Succeeding, ironically, Kyrsten Sinema in the seat. Sinema chose to run for the Senate after Republican incumbent Senator Jeff Flake opted not to seek another term. Stanton has been easily elected two more times since then.

He was already a prominent political figure in the State of Arizona, having risen to the top in its largest city.

Where he was elected three times to the city council and twice as its mayor. Stanton would receive high marks as mayor for reasons including his transportation and environmental policies.

Whatever Synema decides pertaining to a re-election bid remains to be seen. But either way, her Senate seat will in all likelihood be a top target for Republicans.

A number of Democrats and Republicans alike could yet launch a campaign. As noted by The Hill, Stanton's Democratic House colleague Ruben Gallego could throw his hat in the ring. A retired member of the U.S. Marine Corps, Gallego currently represents the 3rd District of Arizona.

Is a former law professor

Greg Stanton received a history and political science bachelor's degree from Marquette University. There, he would join Phi Beta Kappa. Stanton would also graduate from the University of Michigan Law School.

Afterward, Stanton was a practicing attorney, with a focus on education. He eventually joined the faculty of the Arizona Summit Law School. Stanton's wife, Nicole, is also an attorney. They have been married since 2005 and have two children.