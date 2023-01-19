Greg Steube is a member of the United States House of Representatives from Florida. He represents the state's 17th District, which is based in the central region of Florida. A Republican, Steube is affiliated with the far-right wing of the party.

On January 18, 2023, Steube was apparently trying to cut tree limbs on his property in Sarasota, Florida. In his attempts, he was using a 25-foot tall ladder. It's unclear how far up on the ladder he was at the time, but things would go terribly wrong.

Was admitted to the intensive care unit after falling

Greg Steube has been admitted to a local hospital, as indicated by CNN and Politico. He was initially taken to the intensive care unit, where he stayed overnight. The following day, he was reportedly moved out of the ICU, but would remain hospitalized.

As of the 19th, Steube's injuries were "still under assessment but not considered life threatening at this time." In addition, he was "making progress," according to reports. It was not announced to the public as to when Steube's team could hope or expect for him to be released. Much less as far as when he could return to a normal work schedule. A number of other Republican and Democratic members of Florida's Congressional delegation have released statements expressing their support.

Steube was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018. Republican incumbent Tom Rooney was not running for another term in the House. Steube has been re-elected twice since then.

His career in elected politics began with the Florida House of Representatives, to which he was elected three times. In his first successful campaign, he succeeded Republican incumbent Ron Reagan.

Reagan, who had been the majority whip and a committee chairman, was term-limited from running again. In 2016, Steube won a seat in the Florida Senate, once again following a prominent term-limited Republican incumbent. On this occasion, it was Garrett Richter, the president pro tempore of the State Senate.

Was an officer in the United States Army

Greg Steube was born in Bradenton, Florida. His father, Brad, was the sheriff of Manatee County, Florida. The younger Steube would graduate from Southeast High School before enrolling at the University of Florida. There, he first obtained a degree in animal science. Afterward, he received a degree from the University of Florida Frederic G. Levin College of Law.

Later, Steube joined the U.S. Army. He was sent to The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School, located at the University of Virginia. Steube was eventually deployed to serve in the Iraq War. He ultimately retired from the Army with the rank of captain.