Stacey Abrams became a qualified candidate for governor of Georgia on March 8. On Twitter, she posted images of herself filling out the necessary forms at the state Capitol in Atlanta. "Georgians deserve a leader who sees them, will fight for them and has real plans to build a brighter future for all," she tweeted.

The 'all-but-certain' nominee

Abrams' popularity makes her "the all-but-certain" nominee of the Democratic Party, according to Greg Bluestein, of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Her current campaign positions were similar to the ones she had held as a candidate in 2018, Bluestein said.

Four years ago, she was a state legislator and "a rising star" in Georgia, he recalled. "Now she’s a household political name," Bluestein said.

Today marks an important moment — I filed the paperwork to officially qualify to run for governor.



Georgians deserve a leader who sees them, will fight for them and has real plans to build a brighter future for all.



I'm running because I know I can be that leader for you. pic.twitter.com/7Lj74mJjyL — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) March 8, 2022

Abrams was believed to have been responsible for Joe Biden carrying Georgia in the 2020 presidential election, ABC News said. She had also been credited with helping obtain the victories in U.S. Senate elections in Georgia which had enabled Democrats to gain control of the Senate, the network said.

In her current campaign, Abrams, 48, was calling for an expansion of Medicaid, full funding of education and economic development which improved the lives of all the people in Georgia, ABC News said.

The network noted that no rival candidate had yet emerged for the May 24 Democratic primary election. Governor Brian Kemp was being challenged in the Republican primary by former U.S.

Senator David Perdue, the network said.

Author of fiction and nonfiction

The New York Times noted that Abrams had written eight romance novels under the pen name Selena Montgomery. In May 2021, NPR reported that the first three novels - Rules of Engagement, The Art of Desire and Power of Persuasion - would be reissued in 2022.

The publication of Abram's legal thriller, While Justice Sleeps, was reported by The New York Times in May 2021. Abrams brought out a children's book under her own name, Stacey's Extraordinary Words, in December 2021. She explained to People magazine that the book had been based on her childhood experiences at spelling bees.

This month, The New York Times reported that Abrams had published a nonfiction book titled Level Up: Rise Above the Hidden Forces Holding Your Business Back, based on her business experiences in financial technology. In an interview with the paper, Abrams was asked about the differences between business and politics. Abrams said that she, as a politician, was a "conduit" rather than a "product." She told the paper, "You should not vote for me as a person.

You should vote for me as a proxy, as a representative for who you are and what you want your community to be. The minute a politician becomes the product itself, we find ourselves in a lot of trouble."

Trump said he'd be 'OK' with Abrams as governor

Donald Trump bore such a grudge against Kemp for not helping to overturn the 2020 presidential election results that he said he would be fine with seeing Kemp replaced by Abrams, according to a CNN report in September 2021. The network said that Trump had accused Kemp having been intimidated by Abrams. Trump was quoted by CNN as saying, "Stacey, would you like to take his place? It's OK with me."