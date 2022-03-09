Margaret Farrow was a longtime public servant in Wisconsin. Her career in public service began at the local level before later taking on state offices, including the second-highest political office in Wisconsin.

Farrow was thought by many to be a top contender for other high offices the state has to offer. Though she would hold different prominent positions, she opted not to pursue those particular jobs. All of which can be considered as part of her legacy.

Passed away at her home

Margaret Farrow has died, reports the Beloit Daily News. According to the Associated Press, a cause of death was not immediately announced to the public.

But apparently, she passed peacefully, surrounded by family.

A Republican, Farrow's first political offices were held in Elm Grove, Wisconsin, near Milwaukee. Eventually, she rose to become the municipality's equivalent of mayor.

In 1986, she was elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly. Two years later, Farrow was elected to the Wisconsin State Senate. She won the seat vacated by Senate Minority Leader Susan Engeleiter. Engeleiter later became administrator of the United States Small Business Administration.

Farrow was re-elected to the Wisconsin Senate three times. In 2001, Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson had been appointed as the new United States secretary of health and human services. As a result, Thompson's lieutenant governor, Scott McCallum, was elevated to governor's position.

This also meant an opening for the spot of lieutenant governor.

McCallum would select Margaret Farrow to be his lieutenant governor. Initially, she faced opposition from the then-Senate Majority Leader Charles Chvala, a Democrat. But Farrow would ultimately receive the necessary Senate confirmation and become Wisconsin's new lieutenant governor.

In the end, Farrow's tenure as lieutenant governor would be somewhat brief. In the 2002 Wisconsin gubernatorial election by Democratic State Attorney General Jim Doyle, Scott McCallum was defeated. As such, Democrat Barbara Lawton would take over as lieutenant governor.

Many observers touted Farrow as a possible candidate for governor or the United States Senate.

However, she never ended up running for either office.

After her time as lieutenant governor, Farrow settled in Pewaukee. Her later jobs included serving on the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents. Along with chairing the board of directors for the WisconsinEye Public Affairs Network.

Was a member of a high-profile family

Margaret Farrow was a native of Kenosha, Wisconsin. Her maiden name was Nemitz. William Nemitz, her father, was an executive for the Snap-on tool company.

Farrow had attended school in River Forest, Illinois, at Rosary College. She would otherwise have been educated in her home state at Marquette University. Through that connection, she would meet her future husband, John Farrow.

They would have five sons.

One son, Paul, is currently the county executive of Waukesha County and chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin. But, like his mother before him, he's also been a Wisconsin State Assembly and Wisconsin Senate member.