Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey has a good reason to welcome the comeback of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who announced that he will return to the NFL just 41 days after retiring. Before Brady announced his retirement, Ramsey was known for allowing the quarterback’s final touchdown pass -- a 55-yard scoring strike to wide receiver Mike Evans – during their NFC Divisional Round showdown last season. The touchdown pass with Ramsey in coverage allowed the Buccaneers to bounce back from a 27-3 deficit and tied the game at 27-27.

However, the Rams escaped with a close 30-27 win over the Buccaneers. Days after that game, Brady announced his retirement but later said that he would return to the Buccaneers for his 23rd season in the NFL. In a tweet, Ramsey expressed elation over Brady’s return, saying “THANK YOU! throw that last touchdown on somebody else” with a tears of joy emoji, per USA Today.

THANK YOU❕ throw that last touchdown on somebody else 😂 https://t.co/oum3tYbjbl — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 13, 2022

Brady’s former New England Patriots teammate and close friend, wide receiver Julian Edelman also reacted to the quarterback’s decision to come back, posting a gif on Twitter with the words “Snip, snap”, per Sports Illustrated.

In the past two months, Brady on Sunday said he realized that his place is still on the field and not in the stands, saying he still has unfinished business so he will return to the Buccaneers. Brady still has a one-year contract with the Buccaneers after signing a deal extension with the team last offseason.

Lelands has no comment on status of buyer of Brady’s ‘final’ TD ball

Before Brady announced his return, auction house Lelands disclosed that the Brady’s final touchdown ball – his scoring strike to Evans – was sold for $518,623 to a private buyer. Now that Brady has returned, the said ball could be the most expensive plain football in history as the quarterback is expected to throw more scoring strikes in his 23rd year in the league.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk said he asked Lelands on the status of the auction or whether the bidder would get a pass, considering Brady’s decision. But Florio said Pro Football Talk hasn’t received a comment from Lelands. Some netizens earlier said that the bidder made a big gamble, considering Brady’s uncertain status.

Bucs keep Carlton David

According to Pro Football Talk, the Buccaneers are keeping cornerback Carlton Davis, who was expected to hit the free-agent market. Tampa Bay signed the 25-year-old Davis to a three-year deal worth $45 million, $30 million in guaranteed money. Davis, a second-round pick by the Buccaneers in 2017, has recorded 207 tackles, six interceptions, 52 pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 51 games for Tampa Bay. Last season, he played just 10 games due to a quadriceps injury.