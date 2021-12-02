Charlie Baker has consistently been ranked as one of the most popular governors in the United States. A moderate Republican, he's governed over Massachusetts. In recent years, Massachusetts has been one of the most reliably blue states in the nation, perhaps making Baker's popularity there all the more impressive.

The gubernatorial election in Massachusetts is slated for next year. According to Boston.com and Yahoo, Baker has been favored to win another term. However, it seems that he has other plans in mind.

Announces that he will not run for re-election

Charlie Baker is not putting his name forward for the Massachusetts governorship in 2022. The decision has apparently come as something of a shock to some, even though Baker was open about the possibility of not seeking another term in office, citing his family as a primary reason.

Today, @MassLtGov and I informed our supporters about our plans for 2022.https://t.co/VHNrNuxisY pic.twitter.com/7tE6Zr7GCI — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) December 1, 2021

Baker first ran for governor of Massachusetts in 2010, ultimately losing to Democratic incumbent Deval Patrick. That race also featured a significant third candidate in Independent former State Treasurer Tim Cahill.

In 2014, however, Baker would prevail over Democratic State Attorney General Martha Coakley. Baker later won a landslide re-election in 2018 against Democratic former State Administration and Finance Secretary Jay Gonzalez.

He's been given high marks for reasons such as his handling of the economy and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baker has also emerged as one of the most prominent anti-Trump Republicans in the United States.

Charlie Baker had previously served in the Cabinets of Governors Bill Weld and Paul Cellucci. He's also been a selectman for Swampscott, near Boston.

In the private sector, Baker has been the CEO of two healthcare companies. He holds a bachelor's degree from Harvard University and a master's degree from Northwestern University.

Baker graduated from high school in Needham, Massachusetts, along with future New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. Full name Charles Duane Baker, he's the fourth consecutive member of his family with the same name to go into politics.

Former State Representative Geoff Diehl had already announced his candidacy for the Republican gubernatorial nomination. On the Democratic side, many candidates have also declared. Among those reportedly considering entering the race is current U.S. Labor Secretary and former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.

Polito also not running

Also shocking to some political observers was Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito's choice to step away. She's not looking for another term as lieutenant governor or seeking the governorship.

With Baker openly mulling leaving the governorship, Polito was the favorite to succeed him as the Republican nominee.

Karyn Polito was previously elected to five terms in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. In 2010, she was an unsuccessful candidate for state treasurer, losing to former Democratic National Committee Chairman Steven Grossman.