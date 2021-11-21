The problem of migrants arriving in the United States is a significant worry for the Biden administration. Right now, a new caravan of nearly 2,000 migrants is on the move to the U.S. border. They are walking from the southern Mexico City of Tapachula. Once they arrive at their destination, they will try to obtain humanitarian visas. Such visas will help them to Travel through the country and reach the American border. This caravan has migrants from Central America, Venezuela, and Haiti. The sight of men, women, and children walking through the streets highlights the magnitude of the problem.

These people are in search of a better life and want to make a new start. This caravan would join the earlier one of October 23. That had also originated from the same town.

Daily Mail U.K. reports Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador had been to Washington. He wanted to discuss the issue of immigration with his counterparts in America and Canada. This is a humanitarian issue. Migrants who want to leave their homeland and seek refuge in another country must be having genuine problems. Those in power have to address the issue.

Migrants mention about denial of basic facilities

One of the migrants of Honduras has initiated action to get asylum in Mexico. He explained that living conditions in his country are bad.

There is a crime, hunger, and lack of education for the children. These are some of the reasons for him and his wife to seek a home elsewhere. The earlier caravan began with 4000 migrants, but the numbers dwindled to several hundred. Their goal is to reach the United States. Daily Mail U.K. adds that the government of Mexico decided to accommodate them in one part of Mexico.

The intention was to ease the pressure at the U.S. border. However, those states lack employment opportunities. Recently, nearly 2000 migrants entered America in 24 hours through the Rio Grande Valley Sector.

Humanitarian visas were given to some migrants

The National Institute of Migration confirmed some migrants who dropped out of the first caravan got humanitarian visas and permanent residency cards.

It seems there is a delay in the processing of asylum cases at the Guatemala border. There is also not enough work to support their families. Daily Mail U.K. explains that the caravans began several years ago. Migrants created this system to bypass the human traffickers and ensure safety because the caravan members traveled in groups. They believe there is safety in numbers. Nearly 1,000 migrants crossed the English Channel in a day.

The U.S., Mexico, and Canada to discuss migrants

According to Newsweek, the Biden administration encountered more than one million migrants at the Southwest Border. A statement from the White House indicated that leaders of North America would focus on reaffirming their ties.

The objective would be to develop "a regional vision for migration." President Joe Biden would meet with Andres Manuel López Obrador, President of Mexico, and Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada. Their agenda would be to discuss issues that North America faces. The subject of immigration would also feature. It is a fact that an influx of migrants strains the resources to the limit. These include basic requirements like medical support, education of children, and housing apart from employment. Therefore, decision-makers have to weigh all the pros and cons in their totality. No one in his right mind would think of migrating to another country unless compelled to do so. These are usually due to circumstances beyond their control and could be due to natural disasters like earthquakes or volcanoes. These could also be results of climatic disasters like floods, sea-level rise, etcetera.

