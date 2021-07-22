For much of 2020 and 2021, COVID-19 was clearly a widespread issue among the United States Congress members. Much like the rest of society. Dozens of members would test positive for the novel Coronavirus. A U.S. representative, as well as a U.S. representative-elect, would die from it.

As research and development have brought more results, COVID-19 cases have sharply declined in many places. However, many Americans have chosen not to take advantage of this fact. Some have legitimate medical reasons not to. Others seem to be woefully misinformed.

There've also been a variety of variants to emerge. Which, especially as they continue to mutate, could evade the established defense against the novel coronavirus. As such COVID-19 rates have begun to climb again. And a familiar turn of events has happened regarding Congress.

Vern Buchanan has been diagnosed as having contracted the novel coronavirus

Congressman Vern Buchanan of Florida has announced that he's tested positive for COVID-19, according to Politico. He didn't elaborate if he had an idea of where and when he would've contracted the virus. Of course, that's something that people often don't know.

It comes shortly after an outbreak of COVID-19 was announced among members of the Texas Legislature.

The group of legislators has recently traveled to Washington, D.C.. Since arriving, they've visited with Vice President Kamala Harris and members of Congress, among others. And since meeting them, at least one White House official and staffer for House Speaker Pelosi have tested positive.

It's not clear if Buchanan's case is directly connected with these.

Or if it's, at least to a certain extent, a separate matter. It's unlikely that Buchanan himself met with the group of legislators from Texas. But it's possible, perhaps probable, that he's come into contact with someone who did. Vern Buchanan also represents a Florida district. Not for the first time, has been noted as a hotspot for recent spikes in COVID-19.

According to the Associated Press, Buchanan has begun to feel symptoms of the virus. He has gone into isolation for quarantine.

Buchanan currently represents Florida's 16th District

A grandson of Finnish immigrants, Vern Buchanan, is a native of Inkster, Michigan. Buchanan would serve in the Michigan Air National Guard. He would also graduate from Cleary University in Howell, Michigan, and from the University of Detroit.

After getting involved in the printing business, Buchanan bought some car dealerships in Florida. Later, he got into the insurance industry and began working for The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company.

A Republican, Buchanan was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2006.

His predecessor, Republican Katherine Harris, had opted to launch an ultimately unsuccessful campaign for the U.S. Senate. Initially, Buchanan represented Florida's 13th District. After a re-districting, he was moved to the 16th District.

His son, James, is a member of the Florida House of Representatives.