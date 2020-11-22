Confirmed COVID-19 cases and exposures have continued to surge among United States Congress members. Several have been in self-isolation because they or somebody near them has tested positive.

The expansive list of elected officials actively ill or in isolation has made governing even more complicated than usual, which is also in the midst of an exceptionally complicated Presidential transition. But the novel Coronavirus hasn't yet shown much if any, signs of slowing down.

Bryan Steil of Wisconsin tests positive

U.S. Representative Bryan Steil has contracted COVID-19. He received the news on November 22.

According to WMTV, he had begun to feel sick over the course of that weekend.

Steil was sent to the United States House of Representatives from Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District. The district includes portions of the Milwaukee region and parts of Rock and Walworth counties.

A moderate Republican, Bryan Steil was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018. Previously, Steil was a member of the board of regents of the University of Wisconsin System.

In the private sector, Steil worked for the electric motor's manufacturer Regal Beloit Corporation, based in Beloit, Wisconsin. Located just outside of Steil's Congressional district, within the 2nd District. He also spent time with the law firm McDermott Will & Emery.

Steil also worked on the staff of U.S. Representative Paul Ryan. Ryan preceded Steil as the representative from the 1st District. By the time of his retirement, he had become the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Joe Courtney of Connecticut also tests positive

CNN reports that Democratic U.S.

Representative Joe Courtney has also tested positive for COVID-19. He'd learned last week that he'd been in close contact with someone who'd gone on to test positive. Courtney represents Connecticut's 2nd District.

Courtney first ran for the U.S. House in 2002, losing to Republican incumbent Rob Simmons.

The two faced off again in 2006. This time, Courtney won by less than 100 votes. He's been re-elected six times since then.

Previously, Courtney was the town attorney of Vernon in central Connecticut. He was also a member of the Connecticut House of Representatives. In 1998, Courtney was a candidate for lieutenant governor of Connecticut. He was the running mate of U.S. Representative Barbara B. Kennelly, the Democratic gubernatorial nominee. Kennelly lost to incumbent Republican Governor John G. Rowland. Thus, Rowland's running mate, incumbent Republican Lieutenant Governor Jodi Rell, remained. Rell later succeeded Rowland as governor.