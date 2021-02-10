At an assemblage of leading scientists, politicians, representatives of business, youth, and civil society worldwide, addressing the most urgent issues was discussed in Davos, Switzerland, on 25-29 January 2021. The meeting was held under the theme "A Crucial Year to Rebuild Trust."

According to the full report, the international organization for public-private cooperation presented the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Alliance (GAIA) and the alliance Essential Digital Infrastructure and Services Network (Edison). Their goal is to accelerate digital integration, bridge inequalities, and connect critical sectors of the economy by providing digital access so that citizens worldwide can work, study and live in the challenging global pandemic.

The event includes governments, such as President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde, Secretary-General of United Nations Antonio Guterres, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva, and many others. President von der Leyen addressed a special message to the meeting participants: "We must learn from this crisis." It was reported by the press service of the European Council.

With AI technologies, leaders would choose innovative and bold solutions to stop the pandemic and ensure sustainable economic revival throughout the year. According to the WEF, it will boost the efficiency of companies and organizations by 2035.

However, at the same time, the risks associated with unsafe or unethical AI systems converted apparently.

For this reason, the Davos Agenda 2021 also considered the issue of introducing the most promising technologies to secure the ethics of artificial intelligence systems that everyone can use.

The @wef Davos Agenda will take place 25-29 January 2021. Join in the conversation by using #DavosAgenda, and tagging us in your posts. Find out more about the event and specific sessions here: https://t.co/DBmkvuFPSp pic.twitter.com/poAdEBkEYw — World Economic Forum (@wef) January 12, 2021

Features of Davos Agenda 2021

As a member of the Executive Committee and Head of the Digital Economic at the WEF, Derek O'Halloran claimed, "this kind of large-scale event is the first of its kind and brings together many private leaders of the private and public sectors from different industries intending to bridge the digital divide."

Founder and executive chairman of the WEF Klaus Schwab noted that "AI holds the potential to deliver enormous benefits to society, but only if it is used responsibly.

We are launching the Global AI Action Alliance along with our partners to shape a positive, human-centered future for AI at this decisive moment in its development."

GAIA and The Edison alliance

GAIA brings together different companies, governments, international organizations, non-profit organizations, and academics to maximize AI's social benefits while minimizing its risks.

It intends to provide real-time education opportunities and rapid scaling of practical approaches to ethical AI and interact to accelerate collective action on emerging challenges and issues.

The Edison alliance aims to assure a high level of cooperation between technological and other critical sectors of the economy. Priority will be given to incorporating artificial intelligence systems as a platform to achieve sustainable development in health, education, and financial services.