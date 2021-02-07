Coronavirus, a disease with origins in China, has devastated society and forced businesses to red. It has taken a heavy toll on lives worldwide and sown seeds of suspicion among people. No one knows whether the person next to you is infected and can pass on the infection to you. Hence, it is necessary to wear a facemask, maintain social distancing, follow personal hygiene, and avoid crowds. Against this background, the rollback of coronavirus restrictions by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is undoubtedly a bold step. The order lifts the state's mask mandate apart from capacity limits in bars and restaurants.

The advice to residents with medical conditions and those over the age of 65 is to limit outdoor activities. Her new Public Health Disaster proclamation is meant to ease existing public health measures from Sunday.

Daily Mail UK says the order ends the need to wear facemasks in public spaces. The order also lifts the capacity limit of both indoor and outdoor gatherings across the state. Another relief comes in the form of withdrawal of the need to socially distance because of coronavirus. The Iowa Department of Public Health feels the decision of the governor is premature. This is even more so because of discovering a new, more transmissible version of the coronavirus from the U.K. in three Iowa residents.

Iowa lifts coronavirus restrictions

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says her state has one of the slowest rollouts of the vaccine. The Governor is also easing the restrictions in the field of education. She has signed legislation on January 29 regarding full-time school. It allows parents the option to send their children back to school full-time. Incidentally, there is a decline in the number of daily cases of the coronavirus in Iowa.

Moreover, the state's hospitalizations from the virus have also reduced since its peak in November. These are positive signs.

Iowa wants to bring back normalcy from coronavirus

The Iowa Public Health Association official told a media outlet - “I don't think it's a good idea, to put it bluntly.” She is Lina Tucker Reinders, executive director of the association.

She reminds us that many people want a vaccine, and it is not right to lower our guards. Governor Reynolds had introduced a mask mandate only in November. It was late in the day. A section of residents criticized the relaxation, and those in nearby states were worried because of the possibility that the virus could spread. Daily Mail UK talks about mixed reactions. Some welcomed the move. One of them was Jessica Dunker, president and CEO of the Iowa Restaurant Association. She looks at it as a fillip to businesses because of the approaching Super Bowl. San Francisco also eased restrictions because of a drop in coronavirus infection.

Coronavirus restrictions were in place since before Thanksgiving

According to Fox News, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has withdrawn restrictions on Iowans to wear masks inside public buildings.

According to Fox News, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has withdrawn restrictions on Iowans to wear masks inside public buildings.

Limits on both indoor and outdoor gatherings are also removed. These restrictions were in place in Iowa since before Thanksgiving. Jessica Dunker has praised the order. In her words – "Quite frankly, it allows us to go back to doing business at a really critical time." This is because it is time for the Super Bowl, and businesses will benefit. People can come in and safely watch the big game.