George Shultz was one of the most influential political figures in American history. However, he did not actually hold an elected political office. But he did hold four of the biggest offices in the country that require Senate confirmation.

Shultz was also a prominent business and academic figure. Including serving as president, vice president, and director of the construction and engineering company Bechtel. Over the weekend, Shultz passed away at the age of 100.

Was a member of the Nixon and Reagan administrations

A Republican, George Shultz, was a member of President Dwight D. Eisenhower's Council of Economic Advisors.

The first Cabinet position that Shultz was appointed to was secretary of labor by President Richard Nixon. However, Shultz was apparently not Nixon's first choice for the role. The president reportedly preferred Daniel Patrick Moynihan, a Democrat. AFL-CIO President George Meany opposed Moynihan. This made things very difficult for him, and Shultz was chosen instead. But Moynihan became a prominent member of the administration in other roles.

Later on, Nixon appointed Shultz to a different role. That being director of the Office of Management and Budget. The position is considered a Cabinet-level one. But its holder is not part of the Presidential line of succession.

In 1972, he was appointed by Nixon to yet another post. This time, it was as secretary of the treasury.

Among the tasks waiting for him in his new job was dealing with the so-called New Economic Policy. A policy that he'd privately been opposed to. Another critical issue during his tenure was the abolishment of the gold standard, something he supported. He also helped create what would become the Group of Seven before resigning amidst the Watergate scandal.

In 1982, Shultz returned to the Cabinet. In this case, it was as secretary of state under President Ronald Reagan. It followed the tumultuous tenure of Secretary Alexander Haig. As noted by CNN and the AP, Shultz was key in progressing relations between America and the Soviet Union. Other negotiations he participated in include ones with China over Taiwan.

Shortly before both left their respective offices, Reagan awarded Shultz the Presidential Medial of Freedom.

Shultz never returned to the Cabinet, but he did informally advise President George W. Bush. He was also a member of California's Economic Recovery Council. Shultz would become a vocal advocate for environmentalism. And an opponent of Donald Trump and his role in the Republican Party.

Served in World War II

George Shultz was raised in Englewood in northeastern New Jersey. He later graduated from Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, located in north-central Connecticut, followed by Princeton University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

During World War II, Shultz was a member of the United States Marine Corps. His military career included participating in the Battle of Peleliu.

Shultz ultimately retired from the Corps as a captain.

While serving in the war, Shultz met fellow military officer Helena Maria O'Brien. After the war, they got married and had five children. Helena passed away from pancreatic cancer in 1995.

Shultz later married again to Charlotte Maillard, who'd been widowed twice before. Maillard had been the chief of protocol of San Francisco, California.