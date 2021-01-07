It was a dark day for democracy in America when Donald Trump supporters forced their way into the US Capitol. They wanted to disrupt the confirmation of US president-elect Joe Biden's victory. Biden described the attack on America's democracy as an unprecedented assault. Supporters of the outgoing president brought disrepute to the country, and the incident attracted international condemnation. Four persons lost their lives in the tragedy. One of them was a woman who was shot, and three others died during the protests due to "medical emergencies." Washington DC police confirmed this and added about discovering an explosive device.

The authorities put the US Capitol into lockdown, and police officers made several arrests. In the US National Guard, Donald Trump called to control the clashes between rioters and police while the city was laced under curfew. The White House reveals this. In August, there was news that Trump wanted to delay the election to counter fraud in postal voting.

Sky News says Trump supporters were in groups. They disregarded metal barricades and forced their way into the venue. They intended to disrupt the confirmation of US president-elect Joe Biden's victory. Both chambers of Congress in Washington DC were engaged in debating the election win of Joe Biden when the violence began. Those in charge moved Vice President Mike Pence to a secure location when the protesters gained entry into the Capitol building.

In the televised address, Biden condemned the incident. His words were - "This is not dissent, it's disorder. It's chaos. It borders on sedition, and it must end, now."

Biden wanted Trump to have his say on national television

Joe Biden, the president-elect, wanted Donald Trump to have his say on the violence. However, Trump posted a video on his Twitter account.

Sky News adds that without condemning the scenes of violence, Trump urged his supporters present to disperse. He had lost the election by virtue of Electoral College votes as well as the popular vote. However, he was unable to come to terms with reality. There were rumors that Trump might give the inauguration of Joe Biden a miss and go to Scotland.

The reaction of leaders to the violence unleashed by supporters of Trump

Sky News quotes former president George W Bush as saying – "This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic - not our democratic republic." He was a Republican and expressed his dismay. World leaders have condemned the storming of the Capitol. They included Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who believes the transfer of power should be peaceful and orderly. Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, agrees with Boris Johnson. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer looks at this as a direct attack on democracy. NATO general secretary Jens Stoltenberg is right when he says the outcome of a democratic election deserves respect. It is now the transition phase from Donald Trump to Joe Biden, who would take over as the 46th president of the United States on 20 January.

Day of the havoc wrought by pro-Trump rioters

According to USA Today, Trump supporters in thousands assembled at the National Mall to protest the election results. The rally went on for nearly an hour. Subsequently, the rioters stormed the Capitol. It seems Trump had urged them to go to the building. Apart from four deaths, many police officers suffered injuries. The police recovered two pipe bombs, one each from the DNC and the RNC, and the FBI is investigating. It wants the help of the public to identify individuals who broke the law. Trump was sore at the election results and had resorted to some lawsuits claiming fraud even though there was no evidence to bolster his claim.