Kevin Brady has been a United States representative for over 20 years. He represents the 8th District of Texas, located in the Houston region. Brady is also currently the ranking member of the House Ways and Means Committee. From 2015 to 2019, he chaired the committee.

Congressional cases of COVID-19 have continued to escalate recently. Tributes have been being held for U.S. Representative-Elect Luke Letlow, who recently died from the disease. Kevin Brady is now among the many members of Congress to be diagnosed.

Tests positive for the novel coronavirus

CNN reports that Kevin Brady has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Brady wrote that he would begin treatment on January 6 and indicated that he expected a full recovery.

In recent days, he'd been active on the House floor. Including taking part in the opening ceremonies of the new Congress. The Hill reports that Brady has taken the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer. But he hasn't apparently had the second dose. The first dose of the particular vaccine typically is about 50% effective. It wouldn't be until after receiving the second round that near-100% effectiveness would kick in.

Brady's announcement comes one day after fellow Texas Republican Kay Granger made a similar one. Granger had also participated in the Congressional opening. Brady and Granger's House careers run very parallel to one another.

From the same state, members of the same party both entered Congress at the same time. They're both also ranking members of two of the most prominent committees in Congress. Brady of the House Ways and Means Committee, Granger of the House Appropriations Committee.

Brady was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1996

Kevin Brady is a native of Vermillion in southeastern South Dakota.

He would go on to graduate from the University of South Dakota. Later, he served in the chamber of commerce and Rapid City's city council in western South Dakota.

Brady would eventually move to Texas, where he took up a position with the chamber of commerce in Beaumont. Later, he became a member of the South Montgomery County Woodlands Chamber of Commerce.

In 1990, Brady was elected to the Texas House of Representatives. He would be re-elected to the House two times.

In 1996, he won his first race to the U.S. House of Representatives. His predecessor, Republican Jack Fields, opted not to re-elect, instead of going into the private sector.

Along with the House Ways and Means Committee, Brady has been a prominent member of other committees. Including as chairman and vice-chairman of the Joint Economic Committee and chair of the Joint Committee on Taxation.