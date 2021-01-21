The Democratic Party regained control of the White House, and Joe Biden has denied Donald Trump a second term. Biden is the 46th president of the United States. He termed it as "a day of victory and hope." He took his oath of office in the presence of former presidents Richard Nixon, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama and swore to preserve, protect and defend the country. The outgoing president Donald Trump was on his way to Florida. In his absence, Mike Pence, the vice-president, was there to represent the outgoing administration. Trump is the first outgoing president since 1869 who preferred to skip an inauguration ceremony.

Joe Biden wants to rebuild the image of America and restore its glory. Vice President Kamala Harris becomes the first woman of color to hold the office. She also participated in the inauguration and took the oath of office. It was a day that brought hopes of a new beginning for America that witnessed death and violence in The Capitol.

Sky News says Joe Biden outlined his priorities. He described coronavirus as a "once-in-a-century virus that silently stalks the country." Tackling this was high on his list, as were issues like white supremacy and terrorism. His focus would be on uniting the nation. He says once the frequency is tuned, it becomes easy to undertake corrective actions. He wants people to treat others as neighbors instead of adversaries.

Entertainment to mark the inauguration of Biden and Harris

The entertainment on the occasion of President Joe Biden's inauguration and vice-president Kamala Harris was a low-key affair. The artists included Celebrities of show business like Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez (better known as J.Lo), and Garth Brooks. Lady Gaga rendered the national anthem, and Jennifer Lopez presented a selection of American musicals.

Once the programs ended, President Joe Biden went to Arlington National Cemetery to pay his respects to America's fallen. Later, he went to the White House with his family. Biden and Harris made a joint appearance at the Lincoln Memorial on the day before the inauguration. It was in memory of the 400,000 Americans lost to COVID. Sky News makes a mention of Donald Trump.

His parting message was, “we will be back in some form.” Before boarding Air Force One from Joint Base Andrews, he said – “I wish the new administration great luck and great success.”

Boris Johnson congratulated Biden and Harris

Sky News talks about messages from Britain. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated the new President of the US and the new vice-President. He said America's leadership is vital on issues that have global implications like climate change and COVID. His words were – “I look forward to working with President Biden." Queen Elizabeth II also sent a private message to the President before the inauguration. Once in the White House, he began signing executive orders. Joe Biden would sign many executive orders within his first 10 days in office.

Joe Biden says the US plans to reenter the Paris climate accord

According to CNN, the US plans to reenter the Paris climate accord. President Joe Biden announced because he wants to address this important subject on an urgent basis. It was a landmark agreement signed in 2015, and its purpose was to keep global warming within limits. However, Donald Trump came out of the agreement last year. In the opinion of experts, the US's willingness to rejoin the agreement was a significant step by the Biden administration. It would help reverse the climate policies of the last four years and send out a positive message. The President wants America to reclaim the leadership role. French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the move. Incidentally, Biden has identified John Kerry, the former secretary of state, as the climate envoy.