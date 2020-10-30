The hurricane season in the United States seems to be a never-ending one. It is now the turn of Zeta as it descends in southeastern Louisiana and Mississippi. It is a Category 2 storm and made landfall with wind speeds of 110 mph. There were heavy rain and a life-threatening storm surge. The National Hurricane Center NHC says it has weakened into a Category 1 storm with 90 mph winds and likely to move into southeastern Mississippi. There are reports of a fatality due to high-voltage electrocution, probably because of a downed power line. The climatic disorder has downed many power lines and left uprooted trees and piles of debris on the roads.

These hamper the smooth flow of traffic and lead to a breakdown of communication links apart from infrastructure damage. They disrupt Travel schedules, and restoring the necessary facilities are time-consuming activities and require funds.

CNN informs thousands of customers in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama do not have power. There are reports of largescale power outages. In such situations, Renewable Energy can bring relief to the people. The hurricane warning is meant for millions of people in the area, and NHC cautions about the storm's effects that would be felt for several hours. The warning extends inland and is for more than 600 miles. A meteorologist explains that the storm would not lose intensity as it moves inland but spread across nearby states.

Hurricane Zeta is the 27th storm of the Atlantic hurricane season

America can claim to be renamed a hurricane country because of the increasing occurrences of these climatic disturbances. In 2005, there were 28 storms, and 15 of them were hurricanes. This year, Zeta is the 27th storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

It will also be the fifth named storm this season for Louisiana, a record for the state. CNN adds the state has not yet recovered from the destruction unleashed by hurricane Laura and Delta. Hurricane Delta was the tenth storm to hit the United States this year. Hundreds of evacuees remain displaced.

The office of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says most of the evacuees displaced since August due to the earlier hurricanes are in hotels in New Orleans.

The hurricane could result in flash floods

CNN says there are possibilities of flash floods in some areas due to heavy rainfall. Moreover, residents might face widespread power outages because of the winds. There could be toppling of trees and power lines and tornadoes. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency Tuesday and advised residents to complete storm preparations on priority. Her words are - "Zeta is gaining strength and will certainly give a punch to our state, and we all must be ready. Stay safe." In September 2017, Puerto Rico faced a humanitarian crisis after Hurricane Maria.

Gulf Coast once again in the throes of a hurricane

According to Daily Mail UK, Hurricane Zeta struck the Gulf Coast, and New Orleans witnessed heavy rains. The accompany winds ripped apart buildings and left people without power in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and New Orleans. Multiple storms have pounded the region this year. Zeta set a new record as the 11th named storm to make landfall in the continental United States in a single season. It was much more than the nine storms that hit in 1916. The deteriorating weather conditions led to the temporary closure of early voting sites in the western Florida Panhandle. Usually, the average occurrence in a season is six hurricanes and 12 named storms.

However, the current season has led to focus the attention of experts on climate change. In the opinion of scientists, this factor is causing wetter, healthier, and more destructive storms.