Many election results were around the United States were announced on November 3, 2020. Of course, one particular race got much more attention than most others. But other important ones were happening.

At the federal level, every House of Representatives seat and several Senate seats were up for grabs. There were also various important state offices in play, such as governor and attorney general, including in Indiana, where the new attorney-general elect has a particularly eventful day.

Announces earlier in the day that he'd tested positive for COVID-19

Republican Todd Rokita announced that he'd contracted the coronavirus on November 3.

According to The Hill, he had begun showing symptoms of the virus. It's unclear when and where he may have caught it.

Rokita and his family have gone into quarantine. He's expected to work from home for the time being. The day was already set to be a big one for Rokita. It was election day after all, and he was the Republican nominee for attorney general of Indiana.

And as WFIE has reported, Rokita won the race to become Indiana's top law enforcement official. He's scheduled to take office in early 2021. Rokita emerged successfully over the Democratic nominee Jonathan Weinzapfel, a former mayor of Evansville.

Rokita had previously defeated the incumbent Attorney General Curtis Hill in the Republican primary.

Previously popular with the party, Hill had become heavily scandal-plagued.

Rokita is a former member of the United States House of Representatives

Rokita was born in Chicago, Illinois, and raised in Munster, Indiana. He won his first major political office in 2002 when he became Indiana's secretary of state.

He would be re-elected to the office in 2006. In 2010, while still serving as secretary of state, Rokita won a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

He represented Indiana's 4th District, which includes West Lafayette. Rokita would be re-elected to the seat three times. But he would be unsuccessful in other attempts at receiving the Republican nomination for other races.

In 2016, Rokita made a run for the nomination for governor of Indiana. Incumbent Governor Mike Pence had won the primary but withdrew from the race to run for U.S. vice president. Which he eventually became. Rokita gave it a go in the second nominating process but lost to Lieutenant Governor Eric Holcomb. Holcomb would later win the general election.

In 2018, he didn't run for re-election to the House. Instead, he ran in the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate. But he would lose to former State Representative and eventual general election victory Mike Braun.