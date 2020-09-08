It was a gender-reveal family party that went wrong when a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device caused the wildfire. The incident happened a few miles northeast of Palm Spring, and flames soon engulfed the dry, parched surroundings.

The wildfire spread to more than 7000 acres, and the host is now out on a limb. The family is at risk of paying for the damages that could run into millions of dollars in fines apart from a prison sentence.

California is already facing a record-breaking heatwave and is like a tinderbox. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection blames a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device for the fire.

These usually release different color of smoke that indicates the gender of an expected baby. Carelessness has probably led to this disaster.

The El Dorado Fire, which has burned more than 7,000 acres, was traced to a device from a gender-reveal party. https://t.co/t2EZse9gAx — HuffPost (@HuffPost) September 7, 2020

Daily Mail UK says the fire started on Saturday morning and fire crews tried to prevent it from spreading. It covered areas from the El Dorado Ranch Park onto the Yucaipa Ridge.

A spokesman for the department informed that the hosts were present when firefighters came on the scene. He said – "We know how it started because they were still there. That, and the fact that there were surveillance cameras in the park." It seems it was a family gathering, and the members had gathered for a photo session.

Humans responsible for this wildfire

The official explained that those responsible for this fire could face jail time and a massive fine. There are hundreds of firefighters, engines, helicopters, and planes pressed into service to control the fire, and the family might have to bear the entire cost of putting it out.

That could add up by a sizeable amount.

Daily Mail UK mentions the criminal charges that the family could face apart from different charges, including arson. The incident was an accident, but the damage is done, and someone has to pay the price. There was no report of anyone injured, but the wildfire threatened some homes.

At such times, there are possibilities of the breakdown of power supply, and people might have to arrange for Renewable Energy.

JUST IN: Fire officials say "a smoke generating pyrotechnic device" used during a gender reveal party caused #ElDoradoFire in San Bernardino County https://t.co/NuUwMbHxsQ — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) September 7, 2020

High temperatures and dry vegetation aggravate wildfires

The fire service has issued evacuation orders in the Yucaipa bench area. Authorities want residents to shift to a temporary evacuation facility. Firefighters are making use of fire engines with aerial support of helicopters to douse the blaze. Daily Mail UK quotes a press release that says – "CAL FIRE reminds the public that with the dry conditions and critical fire weather, it doesn't take much to start a wildfire.

Those responsible for starting fires due to negligence or illegal activity can be held financially responsible and criminally responsible."

Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, declared a state of emergency in five counties due to the El Dorado Fire. It is extremely active because of several reasons like dry vegetation, steep terrain, and sweltering heat in the region.

This is currently burning not far away from the Apple Fire that happened last month. It destroyed 33,000 acres. That ignited on July 31 through a diesel-fueled vehicle that was emitting burning carbon from the exhaust system. Such situations are tailor-made for wildfires.

Wildfire endangers society

According to the New York Post, the wildfire in California was humanmade.

It happened at a gender reveal gathering near El Dorado Ranch Park, and smoke generating pyrotechnic device sparked the fire.

Teams of firefighters are engaged in trying to prevent it from spreading. Cal Fire has cautioned California residents about the prevalent dry conditions in surrounding areas that could lead to fire incidents. In August 2020, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency because of wildfires in California. The government has had to tackle these frequently, and there have been instances of using goats to arrest the spread of wildfires.