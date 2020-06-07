The stage is now set for the final round of President 2020 where Joe Biden will meet Donald Trump in November. Trump would like to retain control of the White House. The former vice president Biden had more or less become the presumptive nominee of the Democratic Party once his archrival Bernie Sanders decided to step down in April. Biden issued a statement Friday night where he said, "It was an honor to compete alongside one of the most talented groups of candidates the Democratic Party has ever fielded and I am proud to say that we are going into this general election a united party."

Joe Biden formally clinches Democratic presidential nomination. https://t.co/204a4dNcxZ — ABC News (@ABC) June 7, 2020

Sky News says the news of Biden’s achievement was a foregone conclusion.

The United States is passing through a turbulent situation because of the Coronavirus pandemic and civil unrest. The coronavirus has taken a heavy toll of lives and the civil unrest has led to violence in different cities. In this context, Biden reminded the people that it was a difficult time in the history of America. He also took a sideswipe at the way Donald Trump is handling the situation. In the opinion of Biden, angry, divisive politics is no answer. The country needs leadership that can unite and brings people together.

How Joe Biden emerged to take on Trump

Joe Biden (77) was vice president to Barack Obama and is a seasoned politician. He had spent 36 years in the Senate before he became Obama's vice president.

This is his third bid for the presidency and he can attribute his present success to the support that came his way from black voters. He has already set himself personal goals. One of these is to extend his appeal among progressives and define common ground on key issues that worry everybody. These are topics like health care, the economy, and the environment.

Another factor in his favor was the way he wooed the left flank of his party. It had remained deeply divided after the 2016 primary and it finally led to the defeat of Hillary Clinton in her fight against Donald Trump. Biden does not want something similar to happen again.

Several top Republicans won’t support President Trump’s re-election — and some might vote for Joe Biden. They’re debating how open to be about it. https://t.co/55Peq87kMD — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 7, 2020

Sky News adds that Joe Biden has described the election as "a battle for the soul of the nation." Among his promises are restoring order and dignity to the White House.

Another is to improve the image of the United States on the global platform. It does not dwell on any new political ideas. Biden is aware of the tough fight on his hand. He and his party would like to deny Trump another term in the White House so Biden and his party will likely evolve strategies that pay dividends.

Barack Obama had endorsed Joe Biden in April

According to the BBC, Joe Biden has emerged as the Democratic Party nominee to take on Donald Trump in November's presidential election. His was a difficult campaign in the initial stages but he became the effective nominee once Bernie Sanders withdrew in April. Barack Obama had endorsed his former vice president in April because he felt Biden had "all the qualities we need in a president right now." Observers feel some topics that could dominate the election are the effect of coronavirus on the economy and the recent civil unrest.

The death of an unarmed African American man, George Floyd, in police custody led to the civil unrest. Added to that is the rise in unemployment because of the coronavirus outbreak. The two presidential hopefuls have already clashed on these issues and these could remain relevant in the polls in November.

A memorable campaign for Joe Biden

The 2020 presidential elections had many contenders from the Democratic Party. There were old stalwarts and newcomers with a few women. In the initial stages, Joe Biden appeared to be struggling but gradually he took over control. Donald Trump realized either Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders would be his adversary. The picture became clear when Bernie Sanders decided to step down and endorse Joe Biden.