Coronavirus in Texas grew to eight in Houston. The infection has reached Harris County and since then, Houstonians have taken extra precautions and officials are updating citizens via conferences and social media.

Eight cases of the coronavirus emerged in Houston, TX

Just a couple days after the first case of COVID-19, internationally known as the coronavirus, was found in Harris County, seven more cases have popped up in the Houston area. The number of cases has risen in the United States, and Houstonians are fearing that the virus may travel rampantly throughout the area.

So much so, that stores like H-E-B are limiting the number of cleansing products that customers can purchase like hand sanitizer and hand soap. Officials are encouraging individuals to remain calm and continuously practice safe hygiene habits. Houston's Mayor, Sylvester Turner, is urging Houstonians to limit their travel.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo confirmed Thursday, March 5th that two new cases have emerged, totaling to eight cases. According to the Houston Chronicle, some of those who developed the virus were hospitalized and have self-quarantined.

It has also been stated that some of those with the virus in Houston contracted it during a trip to Egypt.

“All the #COVIDー19 cases in the Houston area have international travel in common and we've been actively monitoring these individuals since they were identified as being at-risk.”#hounews



Full press release on first presumptive positive case: https://t.co/TTHo3ALGSf — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) March 6, 2020

At least three of the coronavirus cases are confirmed to come from an Egypt trip

Several of the individuals who contracted the infection traveled abroad on an Egyptian cruise on the Nile River, along with a couple of Maryland residents who also contracted the coronavirus.

According to USA Today, the individuals who possibly came into contact with those infected are in quarantine. The cruise ship is also placed under quarantine.

Precautionary measures you can take to protect yourself from the coronavirus

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has listed multiple precautionary measures individuals can take to better protect themselves and their loved ones from contracting the virus.

Here are some of those tips: