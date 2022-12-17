The body of Heather Rose Strickland was found stuffed in a garbage bag, wrapped in bedding, by fisherman off of Florida's Gulf Coast on Saturday. Now the mystery surrounding her disappearance has evolved into a murder mystery while authorities investigate this obvious case of foul play. Who killed this once-missing Florida woman -- and could anybody else be in danger?

The brief disappearance of Heather Strickland

Heather vanished sometime after she was last seen on December 5th. Even though she wasn't necessarily reported missing, she had recently fallen out of contact with her loved ones.

According to her parents, she struggled with drug and mental health issues and was "going through a tough time." Unfortunately for the loved ones of this woman, she never got a chance to leave the area and return back to her family in the northern part of the state. Just days after she was last seen, her body was pulled from the coastal waters of southeastern Florida by fisherman.

A suspicious death

Authorities haven't confirmed or denied whether or not heather Rose Strickland was murdered. However, they have acknowledged her death as "suspicious" and are currently awaiting toxicology test results before releasing a cause of death. One thing is for certain in this horrifying case, however. Heather did not wrap herself in bedding and then stuff herself into a garbage bag before being dumped into the ocean.

Someone did that to her, and they did so because they intended for her to never be found. It's incredibly fortunate for the loved ones of this woman that she was found.

This was a 34-year-old woman with her whole life ahead of her, even though she was currently struggling with drug and mental health problems. The person who disposed of Heather like this likely left behind some kind of evidence, and now it's up to Florida investigators to figure out who that person is.

Hopefully they don't allow this awful incident to become another in the state's growing list of cold cases. This situation is more than just "suspicious." It's horrifying, and it's proof that someone is out there who not only knows exactly what led to her demise, but they covered up her death protect themselves.

Was Heather Rose Strickland murdered?

It's highly likely, given the circumstances surrounding the discovery of her body. However, her parents have publicly admitted that she suffered from substance abuse issues. This makes it also likely to have played a role in her death. This is why authorities are awaiting toxicology reports. Toxicology tests are done when there are no obvious signs of trauma to indicate how someone has died. These facts imply that Heather might have died from a possible drug overdose, and then someone covered up her death by disposing of her body in the manner that it was discovered. Whatever the facts might ultimately be in this case, Heather Rose Strickland did not deserve this, and neither did her loved ones.