It’s the holiday season, and one of the fascinating marvels is the way some people choose to decorate and light their homes to celebrate. Consumers spend hundreds and thousands of dollars to create spectacular light shows in their neighborhoods, using various colors, patterns, and styles to revolve around a special theme.

Then, there is the recent phenomenon of the gender reveal party. When you marry the two together, the way a couple from Oklahoma did, it turns out to be pure magic when they decided to reveal the gender of their second child by cleverly utilizing their Christmas lights.

On December 13, Kristina and David Green's shared their festive gender reveal on Facebook.

Gender reveal parties

A relatively new concept, a gender reveal party is a celebration during which parents, family, and friends find out the gender of a baby. With the increasing accuracy of various technologies, the baby's gender can be determined before birth. Parents and even relatives then have time to give their input on the name or names that should be given to the baby. Gender reveal parties have skyrocketed in popularity over the past few years.

Typically, gender reveal parties are held near the middle of the pregnancy. Traditionally, with the color pink for girl and blue for boy hidden inside a cake or piñata, parents cut the cake or open the piñata to reveal the color associated with the baby's gender.

Due to their extravagance, many accuse gender reveal parties as being a gift grab in disguise. They tend to be on the pricey side, and guests can expect a baby shower invitation, where they would be expected to spend more on presents for both parents.

Is it a boy? Is it a girl?

The suspense of it all was fun and exciting. Will it be a blue or pink themed party? Those who are not yet in the know may already have their suspicions. It is thought that when a woman is carrying low and out front, she is having a boy. On the other hand, when the expectant mother has gained weight around the middle and is carrying high, she might be expecting a girl.

It’s a girl!

Much to everyone’s delight, it was revealed with pink lights that the couple was expecting a precious baby girl. The lights were flashing: "Is it a boy? Is it a girl?" before a countdown to the words, "it's a girl" complete with pink lights. The video received almost nine hundred thousand views when posted on ABC News' Facebook page.

"We happened to find out the gender of our baby while we were putting up the lights and thought that it would be a great way to tell our family of the gender of our new arrival," Kristina Green told Storyful.

During the show, "you could feel our family's anticipation and excitement," she added.