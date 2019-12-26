Justin Bieber told his fans in March that he would be taking a break from music to focus on repairing some deep-issues. They are a lot of his fans waiting for him to release his new album, Justin Bieber received this feedback says he'll bring one out in 2020. Justin announced on Tuesday that he would release his first song for the album, "Yummy", on January 3, before a full stadium album, tour, and duco-series.

Sharing a clip, it shows him coming out of a shack-like house and walking around the desert.

What Justin Bieber said in his new song trailer

According to the Daily Mail, He then went to a gas station where he sat, and a record of Justin started playing. It says, in part, "My past, my mistakes, all the things that I've been through, I believe I'm right where I'm supposed to be, and God has me right where he wants me."

He continues with "I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I'm at in my life." And, "I'm excited to perform it and to tour it. We all have different stories.

I'm just excited to share mine." Justin ended the clip by saying: "It's the music that I've loved the most out of everything I've done."

He also gave a preview of his new single, "Yummy, that he will be releasing on January 03, 2020. The Lyrics included: "Could you be with me forever? Every time I go the wrong way, you turn me back around." Part of the song is: "When you come around me, do...you miss me even though you've been with me. Yeah, you've got than yummy yum that yummy yum."

Tour dates and cities

Justin also revealed 46 cities he would tour, including the dates. The tour will start in Washington on May 14, which includes East Rutherford, New Jersey, on September 26, 2019.

Justin Bieber also plans to play in Canada from the beginning to mid-September. Forty-six shows in one year seems to be a lot, but the list did not include a performance in New York.

He surprised his fans when he said when he returns, he will be stronger than ever before.

Justin said at the time, "So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album. I’ve toured my whole teenage life and early 20s. I realized, as you guys probably saw, I was unhappy last tour, and I don’t deserve that, and you don’t deserve that. he added, "you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert, and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour."

Justin ended saying: "the top is where I reside period, whether I make music or not the king said so. But I will come with a vengeance believe that." He also talked about how music is vital to him, but his family and health are essential to him, as well. The last time Justin Bieber released a song was in 2015.

Justin Bieber Tour Dates for 2020