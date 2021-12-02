William's elder brother was in Britain, while his younger brother Harry was in California. Since William was in Britain, he met the winners of The Diana Award from the UK at Kensington Palace. Harry resorted to a live video meeting to chat with the award recipients from across the world. This award, established in 2017, was to celebrate the life of Diana on her 20th death anniversary. Diana, Princess of Wales, lost her life in a road accident, and both William and Harry were school kids at the time.

Daily Mail UK says there will be an awards ceremony on December 9.

The venue would be Althorp House, and Diana's brother Earl Spencer would host. The frequency of these legacy awards is two years. William and Harry presented the inaugural ones at St James's Palace in 2017. A panel of independent judges, chaired by Earl Spencer, selected this year's recipients. They hailed from different parts of the world, including Germany and the United States. In September 2020, Harry and his wife planted forget-me-nots in a school in Los Angeles because Princess Diana loved those flowers.

Recognizing youngsters is the motto of The Diana Award.

Since the death of Princess Diana in 1997, her sons Princes William and Harry extended support to The Diana Award. It is a charity legacy to the belief of Princess Diana that youngsters have the power to change their world.

Tessy Ojo, chief executive of The Diana Award, explained that the Coronavirus pandemic disrupted lives and gave rise to social inequalities. Daily Mail UK adds that the young people are trying to bring about changes in their communities. It is happening across the world. Their efforts would mean positive changes today and in the future.

It would be a fitting tribute to the belief of Diana, Princess of Wales, that youngsters have the power to change the world. In June, Prince Harry arrived in London to attend the unveiling of a statue of Princess Diana.

The Diana Award's Future Forward plan

In the foreword for The Diana Award's Future Forward plan, the Duke of Cambridge mentioned the lives of many youths affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

He dwelt on issues like breakage in education, disruption in work opportunities, and strained social relationships. Daily Mail UK adds that the Duke of Cambridge spoke about the young people he met over the last year. In his words, they are passionate about helping their communities recover and rebuild. They are keen to wipe out social inequality and injustice. An organization like The Diana Award is nurturing the talent of these youngsters to help them change the world.

Prince William and Prince Harry honored winners of The Diana Award

According to Hello Magazine, Prince William met ten young recipients of The Diana Award at Kensington Palace. Prince Harry met nine of the other ten via video call from California.

There would be a glittering ceremony at the ancestral home of the late Princess Diana at Althorp next week. Both the brothers were keen to be involved. They joined forces for the first time after unveiling her statue on July 1. William and Harry were together at the unveiling in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace. The winners of the Diana Award were chosen for the positive impact they had on society in different spheres. They would undergo development programs to help enhance various skills necessary concerning leadership, community development, social entrepreneurship, and technology. These would help them to bring about improvements in society. An official of the awards sponsors Gilead Sciences said - "These young people represent the next generation of change-makers and innovators across the globe."