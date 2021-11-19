The heir to the British throne is Charles, Prince of Wales. He is on a whirlwind tour of the Middle East with his wife Camilla. Both the royals are in their 70s and plan to bring back bottles of Holy water from the River Jordan. This water is necessary for royal baptisms. One of them could be Lilibet. She is the daughter of Prince Harry and the granddaughter of Prince Charles. They have not yet met. Another could be Princess Beatrice's new daughter, Sienna Elizabeth. Princess Beatrice is the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duke and Duchess of York.

On his return journey, Charles will carry with him a consignment of several vials full of Holy water, a precious commodity. These will remain in the custody of Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace. This is the venue of christening of Prince Louis. Future christening of members of the royal family use this Holy water from the River Jordan.

Daily Mail UK reports there is a ritual for the welcome of royal babies into the church. The Holy water is an integral part of that ritual. Prince Charles is bringing the water himself which is considered to be unique. Incidentally, non-royal worshippers at the chapel would also have access to this. In June, Prince Charles unveiled D-Day memorial in Normandy to mark the 77th anniversary of the landing.

Egypt is in the itinerary of Prince Charles and Camilla

This trip of Prince Charles and Camilla to Egypt would be the first full-scale official tour for a member of the Royal Family post the pandemic. Menace of the coronavirus was a major obstacle to engage in such tours over the past two years. The Royal couple took a flight into Amman, the capital of Jordan.

Discuss this news on Eunomia

Their Travel was by a plane of the RAF. Interestingly, the plane was powered by “green” sustainable aviation fuel. This is a product of waste oils extracted from different sources and mixed with kerosene. Daily Mail UK adds that it was a first and this means of propulsion can result in considerable reduction of carbon emissions.

Prince Charles delivered the opening address at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow. He has contributed a lot to the issue of ensuring a world safe from disasters like droughts, wildfires and floods.

The tour of Charles and Camilla meant to strengthen bi-lateral ties

The intention of the tour of Charles and Camilla was to strengthen bilateral ties and to highlight concerns over climate change. The two of them have a tight schedule over the next few days. Daily Mail UK mentions about Charles participating in an interfaith meeting about religious tolerance and the environment. The faith leaders requested the Prince to convey their prayers to the Queen. There were Celebrities like Queen Rania of Jordan and her husband, King Abdullah II.

Queen Rania later drove Camilla in an electric Tesla to a children's center. This center had extended assistance to hundreds of youngsters from other countries to overcome the stress of gender-based violence. .

Prince Charles will bring back bottles of Holy water from Jordan

According to Express UK, Prince Charles and Camilla visited the River Jordan on the first day of their trip. They plan to fly back with bottles of Holy water from the stream. It will be for future royal christenings. The name of Lilibet could be in the list. She is the daughter of Prince Harry. Her parents have not disclosed details about her christening. There is also no information on whether it would be in the U.S. or in the U.K.

Her brother Archie was born in U.K. in May 2019 and christened at Windsor Chapel just two months later. The Archbishop of Canterbury conducted the ritual. It was a private affair in the presence of a small group of friends and family. Prince Harry stepped down from royal duties for whatever reasons and relocated to America where his daughter Lilibet was born. It is now up to her parents to take a decision on the venue of her christening.