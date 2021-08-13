It was a joyous moment for Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, when she celebrated her 40th birthday. Greetings poured in from members of the Royal family. Queen Elizabeth II went to the official royal family social media accounts to wish Meghan all the best on occasion. It included a picture of the two of them on an outing to Cheshire in 2018. Soon after the wedding of Harry and Meghan. There was another one of Meghan, Harry, and their son Archie when they undertook a trip to South Africa in 2019. These revealed the soft corner the Queen has for Meghan and Harry.

Harper's Bazaar says William and Kate also commemorated the birthday. They also posted photographs of Harry and Meghan. The elder brother chose the 2018 tour of Harry and Meghan to Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific. Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla sent their wishes via Twitter. The birthday of Meghan in 2018 was with a difference. It coincided with the marriage of the best friend of Harry from his school days.

It was a low-key birthday celebration for Meghan

Meghan Markle planned a simple birthday celebration this year. She spent the day in private with her husband Harry and children Archie and Lilibet. It was at their home in Montecito, California. The area is home to Celebrities.

Incidentally, Meghan has been keeping a low profile after the birth of her second child. Both the parents have taken parental leave after Lilibet's birth. Harper's Bazaar adds that the Duchess of Sussex made a special public appearance through a video. In it, she announced a new charitable initiative. Its purpose would be to extend assistance to women affected by the pandemic.

She labeled it as a 40x40 initiative. It encourages people to devote 40 minutes of mentorship or community service. The intention is to help women worldwide who had to leave the workforce during the pandemic. It could be due to loss of employment or to meet the demands of the family. In October 2018, Harry and Meghan visited New Zealand and enjoyed creative arts.

Beyoncé Shares a Tribute to Meghan Markle in Honor of Her 40th Birthday https://t.co/BSDlhBr8kU — Harper's Bazaar (@harpersbazaarus) August 5, 2021

Harry and Meghan considered living in New Zealand

According to The People, New Zealand was in the sights of Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. That was when they stepped down from royal duties and were contemplating moving out from the United Kingdom. Governor-General Patsy Reddy revealed this. She is the representative of Queen Elizabeth II in New Zealand. It seems the couple expressed this during their 2018 tour of the South Pacific. The two of them had even thought about having a place in New Zealand. The country's friendly locals and access to the outdoors probably impressed Meghan and Harry.

Governor-General Reddy discussed the subject with them over drinks and presumed they were exploring how they might raise their family. In January 2019, Meghan had a private meeting with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand at Kensington Palace. Both of them are young women and have a lot in common.

Thomas Markle says he sent his estranged daughter Meghan Markle a bouquet of roses for her 40th birthday, but she never responded. Dude just can’t take a hint. pic.twitter.com/D4c0cFvBIU — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 8, 2021

Meghan and Harry finally opted for the United States

Just before ending their 2018 tour, Meghan and Harry announced that they were expecting their first child. It was a son born in May 2019.

They named him Archie. This year they welcomed their second child in June, a daughter named Lilibet Diana. The People quotes Reddy saying - "I thought they were a lovely couple, and I hope they've got a great future where they are." Harry and Meghan now have a mansion in California. They have plenty of open spaces all around them, and it is all theirs. In the words of Harry - "To have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie, and we go for walks as a family and with the dogs." They even go down to the beach, which is not too far away.