The issue of mental health is gaining importance in the world of today. COVID-19 devastated millions of lives and took a heavy toll on mental health. This was because of the curbs on social interaction like avoiding contact with unknown persons, staying away from crowds, maintaining social distancing, etcetera. Against this background, the initiative taken by Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey is a step in the right direction. ABC AU reports that “The Me You Can't See” is a TV docuseries on mental health co-produced. It would be a five-part affair on Apple's streaming service.

The two of them made use of this platform to share their personal experiences on the subject..

This venture is the first outing for Harry in the role of a producer. He and his wife Meghan have stepped down from royal duties and have relocated to California last year. They have a mansion in Santa Barbara and are in the company of Celebrities. Their objective is to become financially independent, for which they have signed production deals with Netflix and Spotify. In the first episode, Winfrey talks about her troubled childhood. As to Harry, he admits that opening up about his own life "was a straightforward decision." He explains that it inspires others to participate.

Harry talks about his mental health

In “The Me You Can't See” docuseries on mental health, Prince Harry talks about his anger at the media and the death of his mother, Princess Diana. It happened in 1997 when he was just a 12-year-old child. She died in a road accident, and it later influenced his decision to detach himself from the glare of the royal family.

ABC AU adds that his father, Prince Charles, explained that he must get used to the fact that he was an integral part of the institution. Harry tried to hide his feelings. Even now, he is uncomfortable when he sees cameras. His wife Meghan had revealed in an interview with Winfrey that she had contemplated suicide after marrying into the royal family.

Oprah Winfrey is now one of the most influential black women in the United States. In April last year, Prince Harry launched a 24/7 service to help military workers with their mental health. ABC AU says Harry began therapy almost five years ago when he met Meghan. He feels tense and hunted even now when he returns to London. The memory of how his mother died to keep haunting him.

High-profile guests and others will talk about mental health

According to DW, Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry have joined forces to produce the program titled “The Me You Can't See.” It is about mental health, a topic that people find interesting. The show would feature high-profile guests and others. They will discuss mental health and emotional well-being.

Winfrey explains that the series aims to spark a global conversation on sensitive subject. The objective is to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom and compassion. This could be a fallout of the fast lifestyle of today associated with the desire to excel. It is evident in increasing incidents of suicides that is a pointer to the state of one's mind.

Mental health is a problem for many

DW adds that some celebs are set to appear on “The Me You Can't See” docuseries. They include Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, NBA star DeMar DeRozan and boxer Virginia Fuchs. There will also be refugees from Syria and people with issues related to mental health. These would be schizophrenia, obsessive-compulsive disorder, depression and addiction.

A US Census Bureau survey in December 2020 revealed an increase in the number of cases of people reporting symptoms of anxiety or depression compared to the previous year.