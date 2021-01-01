The Amazon is the largest tropical forest on Earth, covering more than 2.3 million square miles. This wonder of nature reduces air pollution and regulates the oxygen and carbon cycles of the world. However, its fate hangs in the balance because of human-made disturbances.

Robert Walker, a professor at the University of Florida, predicts this rainforest could vanish from the world map by 2064 because of climate change. In his opinion, deforestation and prolonged droughts would be responsible for the loss. He envisages a scenario where the dense, moisture-filled forest would transform into open savannah.

It would have an abundance of flammable grasses and shrubs. That could happen over the next few decades with an increase in the frequency of droughts. The locals depend on the river Amazon for a source of water, and the results could be severe.

Daily Mail U.K. says the Amazon forest's fate would relate to Brazil and other Amazonian nations' environmental governance. Professor Walker elaborates in his paper and says –"It is doubtful that the Amazonian forest will remain resilient to changes in the regional hydroclimate." In his opinion, the biggest threats are an intensification of drought-based tree mortality that are consequences of fire, deforestation, and logging.

Deforestation of the Amazon rainforest

Deforestation or the permanent removal of trees is a major environmental issue.

It destroys the green cover coupled with the loss of biological diversity. Wildlife and human beings lose their habitats and have to relocate.

The authorities want to develop the area by cutting down trees to make space available for crops. However, this is a collision course of environment versus development. Daily Mail U.K. describes deforestation as the intentional removal of the rainforest's canopy to make agriculture flourish.

Amazon rainforest is losing its ability to absorb carbon dioxide.

Amazon rainforest and fires

In August 2019, fires devastated the Amazon rainforest. It seems the number of fires is on the rise and is in hundreds of thousands. The National Institute for Space Research in Brazil reports this, and the focus is on climate change. Deforestation has a direct bearing on regional climate.

It reduces precipitation and lengthens the dry season.

Frequent spells of drought due to global warming are destroying the most vulnerable tree species in the region. It experienced serious drought in 2005, 2010, and 2015. The result is the inability of trees to absorb CO2 from the atmosphere during droughts. In August 2019, the Amazon rainforest in Brazil was burning.

The collapse of the Amazon rainforest imminent

According to UPI, the Amazon rainforest is the world's largest rainforest ecosystem. A University of Florida professor who is a land change scientist predicts the collapse of the ecosystem by 2064. It would be a result of climate change and deforestation. He explained to a section of the media that the forest ecosystem is comparable to a pump.

In his words – "The forest recycles moisture, which supports regional rainfall. If you continue to destroy the forest, the rainfall amount drops ... and eventually, you wreck the pump."

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration mention Increasing fire incidents in the Brazilian rainforest. It experienced three major droughts in the past. Factors responsible for deforestation are more prolonged periods of drought apart from global warming and climate change. These are interlinked issues. Nathan Moore, an Amazon researcher at Michigan State University, adds large areas of the forest will transform into grassland and will not return to a rainforest state. That would mean the loss of benefits like abundant water and timber, food, new medicines.

Incidentally, the Amazon rainforest is a treasure of Ice Age rock art.