Conservation of the environment has always been a priority for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. They began a campaign last year to plant at least 10,000 trees worldwide. It was a part of their #SussexGreatForest initiative. They chose an abandoned farm in upstate New York, where their fans and followers have already planned to plant 530 trees in their honor. They have planted 330 trees with another 200 to go and have set the ball rolling. They have named it Woods Ravine Farm or #ArchiesWood. Archie is their one-year-old son who lives with them in America. The inference is obvious – the forest will grow with him.

The campaign group has dedicated all of this year’s trees to Master Archie in celebration of his 1st birthday.

Daily Mail UK goes on to add that there would be a wide variety of trees. These would include apple, maple, walnut, butternut, and hickory trees to ensure diversity and boost the CCC (Civilian Conservation Corps) Depression-era trees. Many of such trees are nearly 90 years old, and it is necessary to augment them by planting trees that would make the forest look younger. Supporters of Harry and Meghan had the brainwave after Harry visited Africa. It was here that he assigned priority to global conservation. The objective is to safeguard the environment for the next generation.

Harry chose four charities

During his trip to Botswana, Prince Harry took part in a tree-planting event with schoolchildren.

That was in September 2019. He chose four charities where members of the public could participate in planting trees. These included UK-based Tree Sisters. Its aim is to influence people to treat forest restoration with the seriousness it deserves. Next in the list was One Tree Planted. Its focus is on planting trees around the world.

The third is the International Tree Foundation. This is a joint effort of communities in Africa and the UK meant to protect, regenerate and cultivate trees and forests. The fourth is The Green Belt Movement. It targets the women and encourages them to not just conserve the environment but also improve livelihoods.

Daily Mail UK says Prince Harry and Meghan thanked their supporters for the campaign in November. They explained that the Sussex Great Forest initiative expects to plant 10, 000 trees around the world by “donating globally and planting locally.” The bottom line is to improve the green cover, which is depleting. This is because of various manmade factors like urbanization and industrialization to climatic disturbances, forest fires etcetera.

Meghan, Harry and Archie’s Woods

According to Harper’s Bazaar, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have always considered global conservation to be a major constituent of their work. That is why they launched a project to plant 10,000 trees in the family's honor. It was their idea to pay back to nature for the losses it has suffered at the hands of humanity. They launched the social media campaign in 2019 with a goal of 10,000, and it has crossed 115,000. Obviously, it is a positive sign and would have given a tremendous boost to all those involved. Their efforts have helped reclaim a once abandoned farm in upstate New York. Its new address is #ArchiesWoods. Credit for such achievements should go to Meghan and Harry, who are inspiring positive changes around the world.

Harry and Meghan love their freedom

Prince Harry is a member of the British royal family, and Meghan Markle was an American actor. Both are young Celebrities and want to enjoy their freedom. They have already stepped down from royal duties and have moved to California. They want to move away from the glitter, usually associated with royalty. Harry and Meghan have visited Africa, and have expressed their desire to bring up Archie as a private citizen. Archie, their son, is dear to them. He is just one year old, and Harry and Meghan brought him to Africa during the visit.