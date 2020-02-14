A section of people hesitates to accept the concept of Global warming. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration NOAA is a reliable agency and it has revealed that January 2020 was the hottest January in 141 years. It has records of 150 years and adds that last year (2019) was exceptionally warm. Based on the available data it says the past five years and the past decade were the hottest. NOAA compares temperatures in different countries to emphasize the growing trend of this issue that poses dangers.

The agency says much of Russia, Scandinavia, and eastern Canada felt the effect. It is an issue that can cause irrespirable damage to the environment and to the lives of all living beings, including people. It leads to droughts and fires. Global warming melts icebergs and glaciers with the corresponding rise in sea levels. These, in turn, cause floods and landslides that displace people. In short, global warming has a cascading effect on all forms of life.

The new milestone highlights a worrisome trend as the planet continues to warm at an accelerated pace.



The 4 warmest Januaries on record have all occurred since 2016, and the 10 warmest Januaries have occurred since 2002, according to NOAA. https://t.co/BVJB6ahyar — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 14, 2020

The Guardian mentions about the Antarctic.

It has seen a number of temperature spikes in recent times. It recorded 20C (68F) on 9 February and just three days earlier, it was 18.3C. In the opinion of scientists, these readings are “incredible and abnormal.” Global warming poses survival problems for both people and wildlife.

Global warming and the Paris accord of 2015

In 2015, the world’s governments met in Paris and took certain decisions but Donald Trump had reservations about it.

The others agreed that global warming was an issue to be addressed and given due importance. One of the factors responsible for it was the generation of greenhouse gases. Its main source was fossil fuel and one method to check the menace was to reduce its consumption and go in for alternatives. Some countries have set deadlines for switching over to vehicles powered by Renewable Energy like electricity.

The accord of 2015 agreed to maintain the global temperature increase to well below 2C, compared with the pre-industrial era. That would help to reduce calamities like flooding, insecurity with respect to food, heatwaves, and relocation of people. The world has witnessed a number of climatic disorders in the recent past in different parts of the world. They were in the form of typhoons, hurricanes, floods and sea-level rise. The result was the loss of lives, properties, and infrastructure and it is necessary to prevent incidents of this nature.

January 2020 was the hottest January in recorded history, NOAA says.



Earth's 4 hottest Januaries have all occurred since 2016. https://t.co/nDDY5vhdlY pic.twitter.com/lrVboI8Jm6 — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) February 13, 2020

The Guardian goes on to add that there is no visible sign in the reduction of planet-warming emissions from human activity.

The governments have to be rigid on the implementation of methods to reduce global warming. Scientists caution that the world must halve its emissions by 2030. Then only can the world prevent falling prey to a disastrous climate breakdown.

NOAA highlights need to check global warming

According to CBS News, the NOAA has revealed that the warmest year ever recorded was 2016, then came 2019. It has also said that the 10 warmest Januaries have all occurred since 2002, and the four warmest were all in the last four years. Scientists expect 2020 is to be one of the five warmest years on record. They have stressed that temperatures are increasing in the 21st century and the governments have to take action to reverse the trend.

The world has to evolve suitable strategies to counter the growing threats.

Arrest global warming for the sake of future generations

The fast lifestyle of today has led to global warming and it poses a threat for future generations. Greta Thunberg, the teenage climate activist, has launched a crusade on the subject. She wants to impress upon those who matter that they are responsible. They have to take positive action and ensure that they leave behind a safe world for those who follow.