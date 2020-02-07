bumblebees play an important role in preserving the Environment and experts feel that climate change is posing a serious threat to their survival. These are the findings of research undertaken by the University of Ottawa in Canada. The study involved 66 species of bumblebee spread across two continents, and they studied the decline in their population vis-à-vis climate changes in those locations. The two continents they chose were North America and Europe. One of the findings pertained to reduced chances of sighting them today.

This is because climate change results in higher temperatures that the bumblebees are unable to tolerate. That, in turn, decreases their chances of survival. As Dr. Jeremy Kerr of the University of Ottawa says: “The things [we] grew up with as kids are fading away very fast."

Scientists said that North America's bumblebee populations fell by 46 percent between the two time periods the study used – from 1901 to 1974 and from 2000 to 2014.https://t.co/aqjwhgHVwh — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 7, 2020

CNN says the researchers used a massive database from America and Europe.

They considered two time periods. The first was from 1901 to 1974, and the second from 2000 to 2015. They estimated the distribution of the species across the two continents during these periods. The researchers tried to establish some sort of relation between prevalent monthly temperatures and the tolerance level of the bumblebees. This is because these bees prefer cooler, slightly wet climates. When temperatures rise, they lose their habitats.

It has a cascading effect of reducing their chances of colonizing in a new area and in multiplying.

Bumblebees threatened by climate change

The study says that there have been drastic changes in climate across the US and Europe. Most of this is due to human activity. People will hopefully extend support to contain climate change because it has the potential to destroy the environment. The study on bumblebees reveals there has been a steady decline in their population.

They pollinate different types of plants. Obviously, their absence would affect every sphere from food and water supply to the control of climate and disease. A situation of this nature can disturb the ecosystem, decrease biodiversity, and have a longtime impact on the very fabric of life.

New Canadian-led study finds many bumblebee species vanishing due to climate change. Concludes populations being squeezed due to higher temperature peaks during heat waves. https://t.co/H9CEsd2QTH — CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) February 6, 2020

CNN makes mention of another danger for the bumblebees. This is the indiscriminate use of pesticides.

Reducing the use of pesticides could help retrieve the situation. Another option would be to increase green cover by planting a wide variety of flowers and shrubs. These could help to prevent the loss of habitat and provide shelter from the sun. In the opinion of the authors, their findings could apply to other threatened species of butterflies and birds.

Climate change could mean mass extinction of bumblebees

According to the Guardian, the fate of bumblebees across Europe and North America is a matter of worry. Their survival is under threat from climate change, which is resulting in irregular patterns of temperature.

A recent study discovered that the population of bumblebees is declining in areas that are experiencing a rise in temperature. Researchers have analyzed a large volume of data and cautioned that the trend needs to be reversed. If that does not happen, the species could disappear within a few decades. The focus should now be to check climate change by exercising control over greenhouse gases.

Leadership considers ways to tackle climate change

Climate change is a worry for the whole world. It is discussed at various international forums and people are making all-out efforts to contain the menace.

Some of them are going in for alternatives to fossil fuels to power their cars and the demand for electric cars is growing. Apart from disturbing the ecological balance, Climate change poses a threat of flooding in coastal regions. This is because of the melting of icebergs and glaciers, which translate into the corresponding rise in sea levels and floods that could displace communities.