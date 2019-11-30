Senior dogs have a lot to give and can be just as lovable as their younger counterparts. Sadly, they are often overlooked in favor of young puppies. November was the month of Senior Pets' Awareness, however, we want to always continue and remember that these animals deserve to be in loving homes. Our story today talks about Will, a 95-pound senior German shepherd.

If you're living in the state of California, we'd like to introduce you to Will, who is currently up for adoption.

Will's personality

Will is about 9 or 10 years old.

He's a big dog, and "he's super friendly," said Alice Mayn in a recent phone interview. Mayn is the founder and executive director of Lily's Legacy Senior Dog Sanctuary. Playful and adorable, she added that Will would "jump up on your lap if he could." He enjoys hiking and going for walks. Reportedly, he's very healthy.

A tough life

Although much of Will's past is unknown, he is believed to have experienced a tough life. It is thought that he might have been used as a breeding dog and then dumped.

He was found as a stray, with signs that he had been kept in a cage for quite a long time.

Despite all of this, Will shows resilience in his easy-going, friendly personality. He also gets along with other canines.

About German shepherds

German shepherds are considered to be smart and easy to train. They have strong guarding instincts and make exceptionally loyal Pets. They're good family dogs and they will have a 'person' with whom he will thrive. This 'person' is considered to be 'alpha dog' in the house.

The ideal home and owner

Since German shepherd dogs are active and like to have something to do, the ideal home and owner would be an active person or family that enjoys the outdoors. Under supervision, for example on a leash, Will should be exposed to people and other pets around the neighborhood and should not be confined to a kennel or backyard alone. Keep him engaged to avoid mischievous behavior.

If you enjoy going out for hikes or walks, get him in the car and take him to a mountain trail or for a romp on the beach.

He'll absolutely enjoy it!

However, if you are allergic to pet dander, you might want to reconsider adopting Will. German shepherds shed heavily about twice a year.

About Lily's Legacy Senior Dog Sanctuary

Established in 2009, Lily’s Legacy Senior Dog Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3), volunteer-run, non-profit organization that specializes in providing a safe and loving home for older, large breed dogs. The dogs are given a thorough medical evaluation and treatment if needed. They also undergo a temperament assessment.

If the dog is adoptable, the sanctuary provides information to the public to find the right home. If the dog is not adoptable, for any reason, they would be allowed to stay at the sanctuary or in a permanent foster home for the rest of their natural lives.

The Youtube video below titled 'Love Rescued Me' provides more details about the sanctuary and its programs.

How to adopt him

If you feel that you have room in your heart and your home for Will, you might want to consider adopting him. For more information, you can contact Lily's Legacy Senior Dog Sanctuary at 707-787-7010.

The adoption fee is $250.