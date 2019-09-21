The White House accorded a red carpet welcome to Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison who is in the United States on an official visit. The two countries share a relationship that dates back to more than a century. They had fought together in World War I. Both exchanged pleasantries and President Donald Trump made mention of a number of global issues like “the menace of fascism, communism and radical Islamic terrorism.” At the rare ceremony on the South Lawn, Morrison said – people of the two countries understood each other well.

Melanie Trump was present on the occasion – she wore a dress designed by an Australian designer while Jenny Morrison, wife of the prime minister, wore a navy dress.

Daily Mail UK provides a glimpse of the ceremony. There was a military guard of honor along the White House portico as Scott Morrison and Donald Trump exchanged greetings. An official of the White House said more than 4,500 people had come to the ceremony. There was someone in the crowd wearing a jacket designed from a ‘Keep America Great 2020’ banner.

Scott Morrison has a busy schedule

The leaders will discuss several global issues related to military and economy focused on the Pacific region. Scott Morrison and Donald Trump will also travel to Ohio to tour a new manufacturing facility owned by Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt.

He happens to be a supporter of Trump. China could feature in the Trump-Morrison talks. Incidentally, Australia looks at China as its leading trade partner and at the US as one of its oldest allies. There are possibilities of signing a memorandum of understanding on subjects of cooperation in space apart from another on the use of rare earth minerals. Subjects like climate change and Iran could also be on the agenda.

Some media reports describe this as a state visit but Daily Mail UK explains that it does not qualify as such. It says state visit is for heads of state and in the case of Australia, its head of state is Queen Elizabeth. Anyway, this will be the second time Donald Trump will honor a visiting world leader with a state dinner. The previous occasion was for French President Emmanuel Macron in April 2018.

Last visit of an Australian Prime Minister to the US was in 2006

According to ABC news, President George W. Bush feted Prime Minister John Howard of Australia in 2006. Now, after more than a decade, it is the turn of President Donald Trump to honor Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his wife, Jenny. The two leaders have an agenda to discuss a number of topics and one of these could relate to recycling of ocean plastics.

These are harmful to the environment and put marine lives under threat.

There will be a state dinner beneath the stars in a Rose Garden. The guest list is a secret but Australian pro golfer Greg Norman expects to be there. He happens to be a friend and sometime golf partner of Trump. Lachlan Murdoch, CEO of Fox Corp., will attend. His father, Australian-born media mogul Rupert Murdoch, was a guest at the White House state dinner for Australia some 13 years ago.