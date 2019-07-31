Vogue magazine will publish the interview Prince Harry had with Dr. Jane Goodall in its September issue. She is a world-renowned conservationist and the two of them interacted on a wide variety of subjects from the environment and climate change to responsibility.

In the interview, Harry revealed that on the subject of having more children, he wants to set a limit of maximum two. He also warned about the impact of "unconscious bias" on racism.

He felt people must understand the impact these have on future generations. On the question of how the baby has changed his life, Harry admitted that it did make a difference.

Sky News reports that Harry said, “This place is borrowed.” He felt that it is our responsibility to “leave something better behind for the next generation." Jane Goodall agreed with him and added that we have stolen their future.

It is up to us to make amends and try to slow down climate change. Prince Harry mentioned about the damage to the world's wildlife and touched upon topics like racism and hate.

"Two, maximum!" Prince Harry discusses having children amid an ecological crisis with Dr Jane Goodall. https://t.co/Mh1kuFDbvO — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) July 30, 2019

Interview between Prince Harry and Dr. Jane Goodall

Frogmore House in Windsor was the venue of the interview.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Celebrities

It happened in June and is set for publication in the September issue of British Vogue. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex is its guest editor. Meghan used to write for different magazines before she married Prince Harry and became a member of the royal family. She was proud of her mixed-race heritage. Harry and Meghan admired Dr. Jane Goodall who gained recognition for her work with chimpanzees in Tanzania.

In the course of the interview, she discussed about efforts to combat environmental damage.

"These are things that are happening now. We are already living in it," said Prince Harry of the Earth's dwindling resources https://t.co/HWa94L9CSG — CNN International (@cnni) July 30, 2019

Sky News also talks about a more recent meeting Prince Harry had with the conservationist. It was in Windsor last week.

The occasion was the 85-year-old's "Roots and Shoots" leadership program in which a horde of youngsters participated. Incidentally, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will go to Southern Africa this autumn with their son Archie. It will be their first official tour.

Harry and Meghan do not want more than two children

According to Life Site News, the Duke of Sussex revealed in an interview with Dr. Jane Goodall that he and Meghan want to restrict the number of children they have.

It will be not more than two because of concerns for the environment. Harry’s elder brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton got their third child last year. There are rumors that they want more children.

Coming back to Prince Harry and his interview with the primatologist, it was for the September issue of British Vogue. Their conversation changed tracks from her work with animals to concerns about the environment. Meghan Markle is the guest editor of this issue. It contains an interview with former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama, among others.