In a not-so-surprising development, the Nintendo Switch has reached a milestone that puts it ahead of most consoles in gaming history. According to reports, the hybrid console has managed to sell 103.5 million units worldwide, surpassing its predecessor the Wii's sale of 101.6 million units to become the fourth best-selling console to date.

No switching off the Switch

The Switch had an impressive Holiday 2021 as Nintendo managed to ship 10.67 million units between October and December. That isn't surprising given how well the console had faired during previous Holiday quarters.

That and the fact that Nintendo had released new hardware and software to roaring demand that same year. Nintendo launched the Switch OLED model back in October to the tune of $350 per unit. Although many were anticipating a model that included 4K capabilities that year, this model still managed to perform well in sales.

As for the software, console owners were treated to highly anticipated releases that included 'Metroid Dread,' "Monster Hunter Rise,' 'No More Heroes 3,' Shin Megami Tensei V,' and more. As it stands, the Switch managed to sell 766.4million units of software to date. Despite this, however, Nintendo has adjusted its forecast for Switch sales in 2022 to 23 million units from 24 million.

Still, the console is expected to surpass the sales of the GameBoy this year and eventually the DS before its life cycle dries up.

Switch hardships

Sales are one thing but what's truly remarkable about the Switch's journey is how Nintendo managed these feats amidst several challenges on the market. From the beginning, the console was undergoing shortages in its supply chain due to several factors.

For starters, there was the crushing demand it faced outright--a far cry from its older brother the Wii U which sold roughly 13 million units within its lifetime.

Then there's the current pandemic that got on its way in late 2019 and continues to impact operations across the gaming industry. The crisis has led to several companies resorting to layoffs while forcing active employees to transition from onsite to work-at-home positions.

And last year, the world underwent a semiconductor shortage that is also ongoing. Despite these challenges, the Switch remains the strongest selling console this generation.

A concept that's unmatched

The main reason the Switch is successful is thanks to its highly marketable hook of functioning as both a home entertainment machine and an on-the-go leisure one. The concept was somewhat foreshadowed by its less appealing predecessor the Wii U with its tablet-centric gamepad. That console unfortunately didn't have the marketability to power its launch in 2012.

Fortunately, Nintendo learned from the mistakes made with that platform and made vast improvements to its successor, going as far as to jump ship from AMD to Nvidia for its system on a chip. And its journey has only just begun whereas it's reached the mid-cycle point.