Epic Games has made some drastic changes to "Fortnite Battle Royale" with Chapter 2. After the first 10 seasons of the popular video game, the video game developer had concluded the first chapter with a big event that happened in October 2019. After two days of waiting, a new chapter was introduced to players and it has brought massive changes, including a whole new map.

As players already know, each season of "Fortnite Battle Royale" has its unique Battle Pass with exclusive cosmetic items. In the past two seasons, Epic Games has released two skins that were used for collaborations, and it seems that the next season will also have a collaboration skin."Fortnite" leaks reveal that a Wolverine skin could be added to the game with the Chapter 2 - Season 4 Battle Pass, which would be an interesting addition.

Wolverine in 'Fortnite'

Epic Games has partnered with numerous companies to bring them to "Fortnite Battle Royale" and a couple of super heroes have made their way to the game as well. In the second season of the current chapter, Deadpool was brought to the game and it even had its own yacht. The ongoing season has Aquaman as a special skin and according to leaks, players will be able to get their hands on Wolverine next season.

Hypex, a popular "Fortnite Battle Royale" leaker and dataminer, has revealed that his trusted source told him about a possible Wolverine skin in the next season. This character seems like a perfection addition to the popular video game as he could use his claws to harvest building materials.

Recently, the video game creator has released special Hulk pickaxes thanks to the collaboration with Marvel, and this may have been a test for the upcoming skin.

Season 4 of the second chapter is scheduled to be released on Thursday, August 27, but there may be some delays. In the past, Epic Games would always extend a season by a week or two, and the same thing may happen this time.

Also, the video game developer has recently sued both Apple and Google, and if things don't get resolved quickly, iOS users will not have access to the new season. Android users have multiple ways of playing "Fortnite" on their devices as Google Play Store is not the only way to obtain the game. However, Apple users will stay on the 13.40 version of the game and will not have access to the new content.

Old special skins

Collaborations with different companies have made big things possible in "Fortnite Battle Royale," including the cross-platform play. However, a lot of players would love to see special Battle Pass skins that are linked to the storyline. The first special skin was the Visitor who was released in Season 4, followed by Enforcer, A.I.M., the Prisoner, and others.

Unfortunately, it seems that Epic Games has decided to do things differently in the current chapter, so we can expect more superhero skins in the future. The first special skin of the new chapter was Sorana, and while she wasn't a part of any collaboration between Epic Games and another company, it didn't seem that she was involved in the storyline either.