Capcom has announced that "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition" and its follow up "Resident Evil Village" will launch on Google Stadia service later this year. The former will be available starting on April 1 while the latter will launch alongside the consoles and PC versions on May 7 for the same prices.

'Resident Evil' freebies

Stadia is also throwing in some extra goodies for those who want "Resident Evil Village." According to the announcement, those who pre-order or buy the game ($59.99/€69.99 for Standard Edition or $69.99/€79.99 for Deluxe Edition) before May 21 at midnight PT will score a limited free Stadia Premiere Edition.

The Stadia Premiere Edition is a bundle that includes a Stadia Controller, and a Chromecast Ultra while supplies last. However, one-time bundles like this are offered through a one-time window. Since this bundle isn't being offered in the store, those who want to get in on this deal can only do so online.

As for those who want in on "RE8: Biohazard Gold Edition," they can claim it free on the date set as long as they are already Stadia users. Those who aren't can simply join today for a free one-month trial or cancel anytime. If they decide to stay onboard after the trial, it's $10 per month afterwards.

The tale of two survival horrors

"RE7" is a first-person survival horror game that acts as a departure from the more action-oriented entries that came before--returning the franchise to the survival horror and puzzle-solving roots it's best known for.

Set after the events of "Resident Evil 6," the game takes place in a rundown plantation where the protagonist Ethan Winters engages on a quest to find and rescue his missing wife from the residing homicidal family that aren't what they seem. The game was released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on January 24, 2017, and later for the Nintendo Switch on May 24, 2018.

"RE8" is the sequel set a few years after the events of the previous game. In this follow-up, a returning Ethan Winters is on a new quest to find his abducted child that's being held in a new, mysterious European village with gothic undertones.

Like the previous game, there is a heavy focus on more traditional survival horror and puzzle-solving mechanics.

But this time around, the game seems to draw inspiration from European folklore that includes what appears to be popular monstrosities such as Lycans and Vampires.

"RE8" is slated for release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox SeriesX/S, PC and now Stadia on May 7. There is still no word on if there ever will be a Nintendo Switch version planned similarly to "Resident Evil 7."